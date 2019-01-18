Full Fight Card Announced For Bellator 214: Fedor Vs. Bader

LOS ANGELES (January 17, 2019) – The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s return to the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Jan. 26 has been completed with a five-fight main card and 11 preliminary contests.

The main event of the card will feature the Finals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix, where the greatest heavyweight of all-time Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) faces current light heavyweight champ Ryan Bader (26-5) for the Bellator world heavyweight title. The co-main event will feature the highly touted prospect Aaron Pico (4-1) against the always-tough Henry Corrales (16-3) at featherweight.

In addition, professional wrestling superstar Jake Hager begins his MMA career against J.W. Kiser (1-1) at heavyweight, Juan Archuleta (21-1) squares off with Ricky Bandejas (11-1) in a battle of surging bantamweights and Adel Altamimi (7-5), a coach with Jay Glazer’s Merging Vets and Players program, will make his Bellator debut against Brandon McMahan (5-6) in the main card opener. The prelims for Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader will feature the anticipated MMA debut of jiu-jitsu ace A.J. Agazarm (0-0) against Jesse Roberts (0-0), as well as the Bellator debut of 2016 Greco-Roman Word team member Chris Gonzalez (1-0) taking on Henry Mendez (0-1) and Lyoto Machida-training partner, Weber Almeida (1-0), facing Odan Chinchilla (1-0) at bantamweight.

Tickets for Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader are on sale now and can be purchased at the Forum box office, as well as Bellator.com and Ticketmaster.com. The event will be broadcast live and free on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will be simulcast live on DAZN. Preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Complete Bellator: Fedor vs. Bader Fight Card:

Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finals Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-5, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (26-5)

Featherweight Co-Main Event: Aaron Pico (4-1) vs. Henry Corrales (16-3)

Heavyweight Feature Bout: Jake Hager (Pro Debut) vs. J.W. Kiser (1-1)

Bantamweight Feature Bout: Juan Archuleta (21-1) vs. Ricky Bandejas (11-1)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Brandon McMahan (5-6) vs. Adel Altamimi (7-5)

Preliminary Card:

160-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: A.J. Agazarm (Pro Debut) vs. Jesse Roberts (Pro Debut)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Gonzalez (1-0) vs. Henry Mendez (0-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Weber Almeida (1-0) vs. Odan Chinchilla (1-0)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jay Jay Wilson (1-0) vs. Tyler Beneke (Pro Debut)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Sean Johnson (3-1) vs. Art Rivas (5-2)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jorge Juarez (3-0) vs. David Pacheco (Pro Debut)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Jesse Merritt (5-4) vs. Thor Skancke (10-8-1)

190-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Osman Diaz (2-1) vs. Christopher Reyes (Pro Debut)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: James Barnes (11-3) vs. Ryan Lilley (9-4)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ian Butler (4-5, 1 NC) vs. Craig Plaskett (3-3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Steve Ramirez (6-3) vs. Desmond Torres (5-1)