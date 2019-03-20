Full Fight Card Announced For Bellator 218: Sanchez Vs. Karakhanyan 2

LOS ANGELES (March 19, 2019) – The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s return to WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. this Friday, March 22 has been completed with a stacked four-fight main card and a total of 10 preliminary contests.

The main event of Friday’s card at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, will feature a 145-pound headliner, when former featherweight title contender Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) rematches the returning Georgi Karakhanyan (28-8-1, 1 NC). Rounding out the stacked main card will see a heavyweight matchup pitting England’s Linton Vassell (18-7, 1 NC) in his divisional debut against Russia’s Valentin Moldavsky (7-1), the always-game Gerald Harris (25-7-1) returning to action against the surging Anatoly Tokov (27-2) in a middleweight contest and an intriguing middleweight contest between undefeated London Shootfighters-prospect Norbert Novenyi (2-0) and Kansas’ Will Lavine (1-1).

The prelims for Bellator 218: Sanchez vs. Karakhanyan 2 will be highlighted by multiple bouts featuring recent Bellator signings, including Duke Rufus-trained prospect Jordan Newman, the professional debut of Christian Edwards of Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, N.M., Sweden’s Malin Hermansson (2-0) and Johnny Eblen (4-0), who brings his undefeated record to Bellator. Anatoly Tokov’s younger brother, Vladimir Tokov (3-0), will also enter the Bellator cage for the first time when he competes at lightweight against Ryan Walker (8-4). Additionally, seven-fight Bellator veteran John “Macapa” (21-4) meets 30-fight veteran Kevin Croom (19-11) at featherweight.

Bellator 218: Sanchez vs. Karakhanyan 2 will be broadcast Friday, March 22 on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will stream LIVE on DAZN. Preliminary action for both events will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Complete Bellator 218: Sanchez vs. Karakhanyan 2 Main Card:

Featherweight Main Event Bout: Emmanuel Sanchez (17-4) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (28-8-1, 1 NC)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Valentin Moldavsky (7-1) vs. Linton Vassell (18-7, 1 NC)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Anatoly Tokov (27-2) vs. Gerald Harris (25-7-2)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Nobert Novenyi (3-0) vs. Will Lavine (1-1)

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Johnny Eblen (4-0) vs. Chauncey Foxworth (9-7)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (Pro Debut) vs. Roman Huerta (1-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Vladimir Tokov (3-0) vs. Ryan Walker (8-4)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: John “Macapa” (21-4-2) vs. Kevin Croom (19-11)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Newman (Pro Debut) vs. Joseph Holmes (Pro Debut)

Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Malin Hermansson (2-0) vs. Victoria Leonardo (4-1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nick Page (0-2) vs. Nation Gibrick (2-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Aaron Vickers (3-1) vs. Isaiah Gutierrez (4-1)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Craig Fairly (2-1) vs. Luis Erives (1-1)

Women’s 130-lb. Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Deborah Kouzmin (1-1) vs. Ky Bennett (1-1)