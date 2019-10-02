Full Fight Card Announced For Bellator 229: Koreshkov Vs Larkin

LOS ANGELES (October 1, 2019) – The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s return to Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. this Friday, October 4 has been completed with a stacked four-fight main card and a total of nine preliminary and post-lim contests.

The main event of Friday’s card at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, will feature a 170-pound headliner, as former Bellator welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) returns to action against Southern California’s own Lorenz Larkin (20-7, 1 NC). Rounding out the stacked main card, fans will see a lightweight matchup pitting the always-exciting Saad Awad (23-11) against Brazil’s Goiti Yamauchi (23-4), the return of undefeated Keri Taylor Melendez (3-0) in a 118-pound contract weight bout against Mandy Polk (6-4) of Memphis, and an intriguing middleweight MMA clash between world-renowned kickboxer Joe Schilling (4-5) and Tony Johnson (8-2).

The preliminary and post-lim card for Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin will be highlighted by appearances from notable Bellator veterans and prospects, including Johnny Eblen (5-0), Adel Altamimi (8-5), Hracho Darpinyan (17-8-2), Jordan Newman (1-0), Anatoly Tokov (28-2) and his brother Vladimir Tokov (3-0). Additionally, Southern California-based talents Joey Davis (5-0) and Guilherme “Bomba” (10-5) look to entertain their hometown crowd. Lastly, Bay Area-standouts, Derek Anderson (15-3, 1 NC) and Mauricio Alonso (13-7, 1 NC), make their return following lengthy hiatuses from the Bellator cage.

Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin will be broadcast Friday, October 4 on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will stream LIVE on DAZN. Preliminary and post-lim action will stream on DAZN, Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Preliminary Card

Globally on the Bellator Mobile App | DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT:

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Adel Altamimi (8-5) vs. Salim Mukhidinov (6-3)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Anatoly Tokov (28-2) vs. Hracho Darpinyan (17-8-2)

Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin Main Card

Paramount Network & DAZN at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT:

Welterweight Main Event: Andrey Koreshkov (22-3) vs. Lorenz Larkin (20-7, 1 NC)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Saad Awad (23-11) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (23-4)

118-Pound Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Keri Taylor Melendez (3-0) vs. Mandy Polk (6-4)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Joe Schilling (4-5) vs. Tony Johnson (8-2)

Post-Lim Card

Globally on the Bellator Mobile App | DAZN at conclusion of main card:

Welterweight Post-Lim Bout: Derek Anderson (15-3, 1 NC) vs. Guilherme “Bomba” (10-5)

Welterweight Post-Lim Bout: Joey Davis (5-0) vs. Jeff Peterson (10-7)

Middleweight Post-Lim Bout: Johnny Eblen (5-0) vs. Mauricio Alonso (13-7, 1 NC)

Lightweight Post-Lim Bout: Vladimir Tokov (4-0) vs. Brandon Hastings (6-3)

Middleweight Post-Lim Bout: Jordan Newman (1-0) vs. Riley Miller (Pro Debut)

Lightweight Post-Lim Bout: Sunni Imhotep (2-0) vs. Kelvin Gentapanan (Pro Debut)

Featherweight Post-Lim Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (3-0) vs. Jorge Juarez (4-1)