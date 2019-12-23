Full Fight Card Announced For Bellator Japan: Fedor Vs. Rampage

LOS ANGELES (December 23, 2019) – Bellator’s lineup for the promotion’s first show in Japan is now complete with six live televised bouts headlined by legends Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13) in a long-awaited heavyweight showdown. The co-headlining attraction will see three-time former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (19-5) take on Sidney Outlaw (14-3), who is looking for his tenth consecutive win, in a 160-lb. contract weight matchup.

Bellator Japan, powered by RIZIN, emanates from the iconic Saitama Super Arena and will air LIVE on Paramount Network and DAZN on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN, will air on SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! following the main card. Additionally, RIZIN.20 will be available in Japan on Dec. 31 on DAZN, SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO!

Fans will also be treated to an exciting matchup that sees Saitama’s own Shinsho Anzai (11-3) defend his home turf against London’s flashy kickboxing prodigy Michael “Venom” Page (16-1) in a 173-lb. contract weight bout.

Keeping with the promotional collaboration, three Bellator versus RIZIN bouts will be featured, including Tokyo’s K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC) taking on Riverside, California’s Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC), while Brazil’s Ilara Joanne (9-4) welcomes Tokyo’s undefeated Kana Watanabe (8-0-1) to the Bellator flyweight ranks and the man with the most submissions in Bellator history, Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) opens the show against “The Detroit Superstar” Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC) in lightweight action.

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Main Card:

Paramount Network & DAZN

10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13)

160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (14-3)

173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael “Venom” Page (16-1) vs. Shinsho Anzai (11-3)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) vs. K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC)

Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs. Kana Watanabe (8-0-1)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs. Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC)

Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN:

SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! (in Japan)

120-kg Post-lim Bout: Shoma Shibisai (5-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergey Shemetov (9-6)

77-kg Post-lim Bout: Ryuichiro Sumimura (14-7) vs. Jon Tuck (10-5)

49-kg Post-lim Bout: Andy Nguyen (6-8) vs. Ai Shimizu (5-1)

58-kg Post-lim Bout: Yusaku Nakamura (16-6-1) vs. Makoto “Shinryu” Takahashi (9-1-1)

68-kg Post-lim Bout (Kickboxing): Ren Hiramoto (10-4) vs. Takahiro Ashida (23-10-2)

49-kg Post-lim Bout: Kanna Asakura (15-4) vs. Jayme Hinshaw (4-3)

53-kg Post-lim Bout: Haruo Ochi (19-7-2, 1 NC) vs. Jarred Brooks (15-2, 1 NC)

71-kg Post-lim Bout: Yusuke Yachi (20-9) vs. Hiroto Uesako (16-8)