Full Fight Card Announced For This Week’s Bellator 233: Salter Vs. Van Steenis

LOS ANGELES (November 5, 2019) – The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s return to WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. this Friday, November 8 has been completed with a stacked four-fight main card and a total of 11 preliminary contests.

The main event of Friday’s card at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, will feature a 185-pound headliner, when Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt John Salter (16-4) returns to action against Gegard Mousasi’s middleweight protégé, Costello van Steenis (12-1), while the co-main event will see former Strikeforce world champion “King Mo” Lawal (21-9, 1 NC) make his final appearance inside the Bellator cage for his retirement bout against Denver’s Andrew Kapel (14-6) in a 195-pound contract weight matchup.

Rounding out the stacked main card, fans will see Leslie Smith (11-7-1) take on former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (12-7) of Australia, and an intriguing heavyweight fight between heralded prospect Tyrell Fortune (4-5) and Azunna Anyanwu (15-5) of Philadelphia.

The preliminary card for Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis will be highlighted by appearances from a number of undefeated prospects, including Romero Cotton (3-0), Jordan Young (11-0), Logan Storley (10-0), Christian Edwards (1-0) and twin brother of Tyrell, Tyree Fortune (4-0), as well as the promotional debuts of light heavyweight Grant Neal (1-0), former Oklahoma State University wrestling standout Kyle Crutchmer (4-0), second generation star Lucas Brennan (1-0) and Davion Franklin (Pro Debut) of Jackson Wink MMA. Additionally, fan favorite Janay Harding (5-3) will square off with Amanda Bell (6-6) in a quickly crowding women’s featherweight division.

Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis will be broadcast this Friday, November 8 on Paramount Network, and will stream on DAZN, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary action will stream on DAZN, Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis Main Card

Paramount Network & DAZN

9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT

Middleweight Main Event: John Salter (16-4) vs. Costello van Steenis (12-1)

195-Pound Contract Weight Co-Main Event: “King Mo” Lawal (21-9, 1 NC) vs. Andrew Kapel (14-6)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Leslie Smith (11-7-1) vs. Arlene Blencowe (12-7)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Tyrell Fortune (7-0) vs. Azunna Anyanwu (15-5)

Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis Preliminary Card

DAZN, Bellator.com & the Bellator Mobile App

6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Grant Neal (1-0) vs. Jimmy Lugo (1-0)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (1-0) vs. Cesar Bennett (Pro Debut)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Romero Cotton (3-0) vs. Jason Perrotta (3-3)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kyle Crutchmer (4-0) vs. Antonio Jones (7-3)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Janay Harding (5-3) vs. Amanda Bell (6-6)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (11-0) vs. Julius Anglickas (7-1)

175-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Logan Storley (10-0) vs. E.J. Brooks (13-5)

Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyree Fortune (4-0) vs. Chuck Campbell (2-0)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (1-0) vs. Jacob Landin (0-2)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Davion Franklin (Pro Debut) vs. Christian Adams (Pro Debut)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Aaron McKenzie (6-1-1) vs. Sean Clements (3-1)