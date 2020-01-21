Full Fight Card for this Saturday’s Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg

LOS ANGELES (January 20, 2020) – The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s 2020 debut at the “Fabulous” Forum in Inglewood, Calif. is official with a stacked six-fight main card headlined by reigning champ Julia Budd (13-2) defending her world featherweight title against the debuting Cris “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC).

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg will stream live exclusively on the DAZN app at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com, DAZN and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

The stacked main card will also see a Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal take place, as former Bellator bantamweight champion, Darrion Caldwell (14-3) takes on undefeated Hungarian prospect Adam Borics (14-0) in the co-main event. Additionally, Southern California’s Henry Corrales (17-4) meets Juan Archuleta (23-2) in an explosive featherweight matchup, while Sergio Pettis (18-5) enters the Bellator cage for the first time to meet Alfred Khashakyan (11-4) at 135-pounds.

Rounding out the main card, women’s boxing champion Ava Knight (1-0) makes her sophomore MMA appearance against six-fight MMA veteran Emilee King (3-3) in strawweight action and Bellator Kickboxing welterweight champ Raymond Daniels (1-1) competes once again inside the MMA cage, following his viral 2019 KO, against Jason King (8-5, 1 NC) – husband of Emilee.

The preliminary card for Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg will stream live on Bellator.com, DAZN and globally on the Bellator Mobile App at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT. The prelims feature a trio of intriguing featherweight bouts, as Aaron Pico (4-3) meets Daniel Carey (7-3), AJ Agazarm (2-1) takes on Adel Altamimi (8-6) and New Zealand’s Jay-Jay Wilson (4-0) faces Mario Navarro (4-5), while Curtis Millender (17-5) returns to the Bellator cage against Moses Murrietta (8-3) at a contract weight of 180-pounds.

Complete Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg Main Card:

DAZN

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Featherweight World Title Bout: Julia Budd (13-2) vs. Cris “Cyborg” (21-2, 1 NC)

Featherweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinal Bout: Darrion Caldwell (14-3) vs. Adam Borics (14-0)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Henry Corrales (17-4) vs. Juan Archuleta (23-2)

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Sergio Pettis (18-5) vs. Alfred Khashakyan (11-4)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Raymond Daniels (1-1) vs. Jason King (8-5, 1 NC)

Strawweight Main Card Bout: Ava Knight (1-0) vs. Emilee King (3-3)

Preliminary Card:

DAZN, Bellator.com & the Bellator Mobile App

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Aaron Pico (4-3) vs. Daniel Carey (7-3)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: AJ Agazarm (3-0) vs. Adel Altamimi (8-6)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Jay-Jay Wilson (4-0) vs. Mario Navarro (4-5)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Miguel Jacob (3-0) vs. David Pacheco (1-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Anthony Taylor (5-5) vs. Chris Avila (6-8)

180-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Curtis Millender (17-5) vs. Moses Murrietta (8-3)

160-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Brandon Bender (12-1) vs. Joshua Jones (9-5)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Ricardo Seixas (8-2) vs. Dominic Clark (14-9)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Tony Bartovich (Pro Debut) vs. Jarrett Connor (Pro Debut)