Full Fight Card Set For Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin

LOS ANGELES (July 9, 2019) – The line-up for Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin event has been completed with a title fight and 16 electric bouts in total filling out Bellator’s return to WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. this Friday, June 12.
The star-studded card is headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between current Bellator women’s featherweight world champion Julia Budd (12-2) defending her belt against Israel’s undefeated Olga Rubin (6-0), as well as two of the sport’s best middleweights, former Bellator 185-pound kingpin Rafael Carvalho (15-3) and Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC).
The main card of Bellator 224 will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action begins at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT and will also stream on DAZN or globally on the Bellator Mobile App.
The main card also features a women’s flyweight contest between undefeated Juliana Velasquez (8-0) and Oklahoma’s own Kristina “Warhorse” Williams (3-1). Additionally, fans will see an intriguing welterweight bout featuring Ed Ruth (6-1) welcoming former UFC competitor Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2, 1 NC) to the Bellator cage.
Preliminary action for Bellator 224 is also must-see and features many of Bellator’s rising stars. Those who tune in will see bouts highlighted by highly-touted Jackson Wink-prospect Christian Edwards and Bellator Kickboxing featherweight champion Gabriel Varga making their professional MMA debuts, as well as the return of two Hawaiian-based fighters in their second Bellator appearance, when both Nainoa Dung (2-0) and Kona Oliveira (1-1) return to action.
Familiar faces in AJ Agazarm (0-1), Jordan Young (10-0) Kiefer Crosbie (6-0), Will Fleury (5-1), and Bruna Ellen (4-2) will all also compete, while former The Ultimate Fighter participant Leslie Smith (10-7-1) will make her promotional debut against Ireland’s Sinead Kavanagh (5-3). Lastly, a third women’s 145-pound fight will emanate from Thackerville, Okla. when former title challenger Arlene Blencowe (11-7) meets “The Lady Killer” Amanda Bell (6-5).
Bellator 224: Budd vs. Rubin Main Card:
Women’s Featherweight World Title Main Event: Julia Budd (12-2) vs. Olga Rubin (6-0)
Middleweight Co-Main Event: Rafael Carvalho (15-3) vs. Chidi Njokuani (18-6, 1 NC)
Women’s Flyweight Main Card Bout: Juliana Velasquez (8-0) vs. Kristina Williams (3-1)
Welterweight Main Card Bout: Ed Ruth (6-1) vs. Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2, 1 NC)
Preliminary Card:
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Edwards (Pro Debut) vs. Justin Vargas (3-1)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: AJ Agazarm (0-1) vs. Jacob Landin (0-1)
190-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Will Fleury (5-1) vs. Antonio Jones (7-2)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nainoa Dung (2-0) vs. Brad Robison (3-0)
Light Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (10-0) vs. Joel Bauman (3-0)
Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Leslie Smith (10-7-1) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (5-3)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Varga (Pro Debut) vs. Jamese Taylor (Pro Debut)
165-Pound Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Kiefer Crosbie (6-0) vs. Mike Jackson (12-12)
Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kona Oliveira (1-1) vs. Joseph Holmes (0-1)
Women’s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Bruna Ellen (4-2) vs. Elina Kallionidou (7-2)
Women’s Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Arlene Blencowe (11-7) vs. Amanda Bell (6-5)
Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Lucas Brennan (Pro Debut) vs. Thomas Lopez (1-4)