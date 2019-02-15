Full Fight Cards For This Weekend’s Bellator Doubleheader

LOS ANGELES – The full slate of bouts for Bellator’s doubleheader return to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16 has been completed with two stacked five-fight main cards and exciting preliminary matchups.

The main event of Friday’s card on Paramount Network, and simulcast on DAZN, will feature a heavyweight headliner, where former Bellator Grand Prix Semifinalist Matt Mitrione (13-6) faces Russian knockout artist Sergei Kharitonov (29-7, 1 NC). Rounding out the stacked main card will see undefeated Logan Storley (9-0) meet SBG Dublin’s Ion Pascu (18-9) at welterweight, former Bellator bantamweight champ Eduardo Dantas (20-6) return from injury to meet Hawaii’s Toby Misech (12-6) at 135-pounds, and the electric Mike Kimbel (2-0) making his main card debut against Rhode Island’s John Douma (3-1). The opener of Bellator 215 will be the promotional debut of Austin Vanderford (6-0), who looks to remain undefeated against Cody Jones (6-2), a winner of four consecutive fights.

The prelims for Bellator 215: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov will be highlighted by a women’s featherweight contest featuring Amber Leibrock (3-2) against Amanda Bell (5-5), as well as top heavyweight prospect Steve Mowry (5-0) taking on Darion Abbey (Pro Debut).

A mere 24-hours later, Bellator 216 will take place exclusively on DAZN and will be headlined by one of the most intense grudge matches in MMA history. On Saturday, Feb. 16, undefeated Michael “Venom” Page (13-0) will enter the Bellator cage against 58-fight professional Paul “Semtex” Daley (40-16-2) in a first-round fight of Bellator’s Welterweight World Grand Prix. The co-main event is a rematch between two heavyweights who undoubtedly will go down in the sport’s history books, when Mirko Cro Cop (37-11-2, 1 NC) makes his Bellator debut against Roy “Big Country” Nelson (23-16).

In addition, a No. 1 contender’s bout to determine who will face newly crowned heavyweight kingpin Ryan Bader will pit Cheick Kongo (29-10-2) against undefeated, longtime former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov (21-0). An intriguing welterweight encounter between Yaroslav Amosov (20-0) and the always-exciting Erick Silva (20-9, 1 NC) is also official, as is the professional debut of multi-time taekwondo champion Valerie Loureda, when she meets Oklahoma’s Colby Fletcher (1-2) in the main card opener.

As if that wasn’t enough top-flight action, Tyrell Fortune (5-0), one of Bellator’s top homegrown prospects returns to the Bellator cage against Ryan Pokryfky (6-5) in the featured preliminary bout of Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley.

Bellator: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov will be broadcast Friday, February 15 on Paramount Network at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and will stream LIVE on DAZN. Bellator: MVP vs. Daley will stream exclusively on DAZN on Saturday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Preliminary action for both events will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Tickets for both events are available now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena box office, as well as Ticketmaster and Bellator.com. Fans can save when they purchase tickets to both events through the “Back-to-Back Pack!” Please visit Ticketmaster.com for more details.

Complete Bellator 215: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov Main Card:

Heavyweight Main Event Bout: Matt Mitrione (13-6) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (29-7, 1 NC)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Logan Storley (9-0) vs. Ion Pascu (18-9)

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Eduardo Dantas (20-6) vs. Toby Misech (12-6)

Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Mike Kimbel (2-0) vs. John Douma (3-1)

175-Pound Catchweight Main Card Bout: Austin Vanderford (6-0) vs. Cody Jones (6-2)

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Steve Mowry (5-0) vs. Darion Abbey (Pro Debut)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Amber Leibrock (3-2) vs. Amanda Bell (5-5)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Pat McCrohan (3-2) vs. Jason Markland (Debut)

Atomweight Preliminary Bout: Tabatha Watkins (3-0) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (4-1)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Pete Rogers (3-4) vs. Jason Rine (1-4)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Matt Probin (3-0) vs. Ali Zebian (1-0)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Zarrukh Adashev (1-1) vs. Ronie Arana (0-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Billy Goff (1-0) vs. Ryan Hardy (Pro Debut)

Complete Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley Main Card:

Welterweight World Grand Prix Matchup: Michael Page (13-0) vs. Paul Daley (40-16-2)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Mirko Cro Cop (37-11-2, 1 NC) vs. Roy Nelson (23-16)

Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Cheick Kongo (29-10-2) vs. Vitaly Minakov (21-0)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Yaroslav Amosov (20-0) vs. Erick Silva (20-9, 1 NC)

Flyweight Main Card Bout: Valerie Loureda (Pro Debut) vs. Colby Fletcher (1-2)

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (5-0) vs. Ryan Pokryfky (6-5)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Patrick Casey (4-0) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev (3-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Vinicius De Jesus (6-2) vs. Rodolpho Barcellos (1-0)

165-Pound Catchweight Bout: Kastriot Xhema (2-2, 1 NC) vs. Kemran Lachinov (7-2)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Reginaldo Felix (5-2) vs. Justin Sumter (6-2)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Jesse Kosakowski (2-0) vs. Rodolfo Rocha (1-1)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Demetrius Plaza (Pro Debut) vs. Andrews Rodriguez (1-0)