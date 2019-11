Full Results for Bellator 233: Salter vs. van Steenis

Main Card:

John Salter (17-4) defeated Costello van Steenis (12-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrew Kapel (15-6) defeated “King Mo” Lawal (21-10) via KO (punch) at 1:22 of round one

Arlene Blencowe (13-7) defeated Leslie Smith (11-8-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune (8-0) defeated Zu Anyanwu (15-6) via TKO (punches) at 1:56 of round two

Preliminary Card:

Aaron McKenzie (7-1-1) defeated Sean Clements (3-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:31 of round one

Lucas Brennan (2-0) defeated Jacob Landin (0-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:38 of round one

Tyree Fortune (5-0) defeated Chuck Campbell (2-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Logan Storley (11-0) defeated E.J. Brooks (13-6) via TKO (injury) at 5:00 of round one

Julius Anglickas (8-1) defeated Jordan Young (11-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Amanda Bell (7-6) defeated Janay Harding (5-4) via TKO (punches) at 4:44 of round three

Kyle Crutchmer (5-0) defeated Robert Gidron (4-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Romero Cotton (4-0) defeated Jason Perrotta (3-4) via verbal submission (injury) at 2:16 of round one

Christian Edwards (2-0) defeated Cesar Bennett (0-1) via knockout (head kick) at 0:16 of round one

Grant Neal (2-0) defeated Jimmy Lugo (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-28)