Full Results for Bellator 234: Kharitonov vs. Vassell

Bellator 234: Kharitonov vs. Vassell Main Card

Heavyweight Bout: Linton Vassell (19-8, 1 NC) defeated Sergei Kharitonov (30-8, 2 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of round 2

Lightweight Bout: Sidney Outlaw (14-3) defeated Roger Huerta (24-12-1, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Aviv Gozali (4-0) defeated Zaka Fatullazade (14-9) submission (anaconda choke) at 0:56 of round 1

Welterweight Bout: Haim Gozali (12-6) defeated Artur Pronin (16-4) via submission (heel hook) at 4:12 of round 1

Middleweight Bout: Austin Vanderford (9-0) defeated Grachik Bozinyan (10-4) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Sinead Kavanagh (6-4) defeated Olga Rubin (6-2) via TKO (strikes) at 4:37 of round 2

Welterweight Bout: Robson Gracie Jr. (3-0) defeated Ameer Bashir (0-2) via submission (triangle choke) at 4:39 of round 1

Heavyweight Bout: Adam Keresh (4-0) defeated Vladimir Fedin (15-6, 1 NC) via TKO (strikes) at 3:29 of round 1

Welterweight Bout: Shimon Smotritsky (6-0) defeated Illia Hladkii (3-1) via TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of round 1

Lightweight Bout: Vuqar Keramov (14-3) defeated Gustavo Wurlitzer (22-24, 1 NC) via KO (strike) at 1:29 of round 1

157-lb. Contract Weight Bout: Kirill Medvedovsky (12-7) defeated Akhmed Fararzha (6-2) via submission (guillotine) at 0:46 of round 2

Bantamweight Bout: Raz Bring (5-2) defeated Naziri Daniliuk (2-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Mikail Dulgher (4-1) defeated Ofir Leibel (0-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bantamweight Bout: Ron Becker (4-2) defeated Artem Kazartsev (0-2) via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of round 1

Bantamweight Bout: Ben Cohen (1-0) defeated Maksym Tkachuk (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19 of round 1

Light Heavyweight Bout: Eli Aronov (4-0) defeated Sari Hleihil (2-4) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 28-27)

Flyweight Bout: Itay Lipszyc (1-0) defeated Itzik Yakobov (0-1) via submission (straight ankle lock) at 2:51 of round 1

220-lb. Contract Weight Bout: Noam Voldman (1-5) defeated Nisim Rozalis (0-2) via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight Bout: Itay Tratner (1-0-1) vs. Elias Mamadov (1-1-1, 1 NC) ends in a split draw (28-27, 28-29, 28-28)

Welterweight Bout: Tomer Maslis (1-0) defeated David Malka (0-1) via TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of round 3

*Please note that a preliminary welterweight bout between Nika Ben Tuashy (2-0) and Rafael Aronov (1-3) was cancelled due to injury.