Full Results for Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage

Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage Main Card Results:

Fedor Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) defeated Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-14) via KO (punch) at 2:44 of round one

Michael Chandler (20-5) defeated Sidney Outlaw (14-4) via KO (punch) at 2:59 of round one

Michael “Venom” Page (17-1) defeated Shinsho Anzai (11-4) via KO (punch) at 0:23 of round two

Lorenz Larkin (22-7, 1 NC) defeated K-Taro Nakamura (35-11-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Kana Watanabe (9-0-1) defeated Ilara Joanne (9-5) via TKO (strikes) at 4:39 of round three

Goiti Yamauchi (25-4) defeated Daron Cruickshank (22-13, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:11 of round one