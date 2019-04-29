Full Results & Photos For Bellator 220: Macdonald Vs. Fitch

Main Card:

Rory MacDonald (20-5-1) and Jon Fitch (32-7-2, 1 NC) fought to a majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47) – MacDonald retains the welterweight title and advances in the Welterweight World Grand Prix

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0) defeated Veta Arteaga (5-3) via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 1:50 of round three to retain the women’s flyweight title

Benson Henderson (27-8) defeated Adam Piccolotti (11-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Phil Davis (20-5, 1 NC) defeated Liam McGeary (13-4) via TKO (strikes) at 4:11 of round three

Gaston Bolanos (5-1) defeated Nathan Stolen (8-5) via KO (punch) at 2:21 of round one

Preliminary Card:

Aviv Gozali (2-0) defeated Travis Crain (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of round one

Brandon Faumui (5-3) defeated Chris Avila (6-8) via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Matt Perez (5-2) defeated Justin Tenedora (2-2) via KO (punches) at 4:52 of round one

Cass Bell (3-0) defeated Peter Ishiguro (1-1) via KO (punches) 2:59 of round two

Chuck Campbell (2-0) defeated Bruno Casillas (0-1) via KO (knee) at 1:45 of round one

Hyder Amil (3-0) defeated Paradise Vaovasa (6-4, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:34 of round one

Josh San Diego (9-4) defeated Brandon Laroco (5-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jordan Williams (8-2, 1 NC) defeated Diego Herzog (4-3-1) via TKO at 1:21 of round three

Abraham Vaesau (5-2, 1 NC) defeated Justin Roswell (3-3, 1 NC) via TKO at 1:59 of round one

Chris Inocencio (1-1) defeated Boris Novachkov (0-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Thomas Ponce de Leon (3-0) defeated Jamario Mulder (2-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Ignacio Ortiz (2-0-1) and Roger Severson (3-3-1) fought to a unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Erik Gunha (2-0-1) and Jon Adams (0-0-1) fought to a majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)