Fury Ready To Go To War With Pulev

(October 25, 2018) – With a number of his heavyweight contemporaries refusing to take on Kubrat Pulev in his home town of Sofia, Hughie Fury has been applauded by many for agreeing to take on the Bulgarian native in his own back yard.

The move prompted Pulev to praise Fury’s braveness and heart in one recent interview, commending the Brit for “coming to Bulgaria when many others ran away”.

Appropriate therefore that 24-year-old Hughie will walk down to the ring to the title music from the 1995 epic Braveheart. The Mel Gibson directed movie proved a knockout success at the box office and landed five Oscars at the following year’s Academy Awards.

Fury will be hoping to get the job done in Sofia on Saturday night when he takes on Pulev, with the winner set to become the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s IBF belt.

Hughie Fury said: “At the end of the day a fight is a fight. I have always said that I will fight anyone, anywhere so to me it doesn’t make a difference. He might see it as an advantage, but the pressure is on him. I have no problem facing him on his home turf.

“The closer we get to the fight, the more I’m looking forward to walking out to the Braveheart music and hearing the roar from the crowd. Pulev is a tough opponent but this is the best I have ever felt going into a fight both physically and mentally and I’m ready to go there and get the win.”

