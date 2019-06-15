Fury vs Schwarz, Barrera vs Hart And Mikaela Mayer Official Weights

Fury Schwarz Weigh-In Video Click Here
12 Rounds, WBO Intercontinental Title
TYSON FURY – Lineal Heavyweight Champion, Wilmslow, GBR, 27-0-1, 19 KOs
TOM SCHWARZ – Magdeburg, GER, 24-0, 16 KOs
10 Rounds, Light Heavyweights
SULLIVAN BARRERA – Miami, FL, 22-2, 14 KOs
JESSE HART – Philadelphia, PA, 25-2, 21 KOs
10 Rounds, Super Featherweights
MIKAELA MAYER – Los Angeles, CA, 10-0, 4 KOs
LIZBETH CRESPO – Puerto Madryn, ARG, 13-4, 3 KOs
FURY vs. SCHWARZ, the 12-round fight for the lineal heavyweight championship of the world, is presented by Top Rank in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and SES Boxing, and is sponsored by Geico.
FURY vs. SCHWARZ will take place Saturday, June 15, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA, and will be produced by Top Rank and ESPN and streamed live on ESPN+.
Tickets priced at $500, $300, $100 an $50 are on sale now can be purchased online through axs.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts box office.