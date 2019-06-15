Fury vs Schwarz, Barrera vs Hart And Mikaela Mayer Official Weights

Fury Schwarz Weigh-In Video Click Here

12 Rounds, WBO Intercontinental Title

TYSON FURY – Lineal Heavyweight Champion, Wilmslow, GBR, 27-0-1, 19 KOs

TOM SCHWARZ – Magdeburg, GER, 24-0, 16 KOs

10 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

SULLIVAN BARRERA – Miami, FL, 22-2, 14 KOs

JESSE HART – Philadelphia, PA, 25-2, 21 KOs

10 Rounds, Super Featherweights

MIKAELA MAYER – Los Angeles, CA, 10-0, 4 KOs

LIZBETH CRESPO – Puerto Madryn, ARG, 13-4, 3 KOs

FURY vs. SCHWARZ, the 12-round fight for the lineal heavyweight championship of the world, is presented by Top Rank in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and SES Boxing, and is sponsored by Geico.

FURY vs. SCHWARZ will take place Saturday, June 15, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA, and will be produced by Top Rank and ESPN and streamed live on ESPN+.

Tickets priced at $500, $300, $100 an $50 are on sale now can be purchased online through axs.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts box office.