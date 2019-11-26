Giovani Santillan stops Wilfredo Buelvas in Two Rounds

NEW YORK (November 26, 2019)- New Split-T Management signee, Giovani Santillan took out Wilfredo Buelvas in round two of a scheduled eight-round welterweight bout in the headline bout on Friday night at the Doubletree in Ontario, California.

In round two, Santillan scored a hard knockdown when he landed a big right-left combination. Seconds later, it was another massive right-left combination that sent Buelvas down and out at 2:31.

Santillan, 146.2 lbs of San Diego, California is now 25-0 with 15 knockouts. Buelvas, 147 lbs of Colombia is 20-13.

“In the first round I was trying to get my timing right,” Santillan said. “Thirty seconds into the second round, I knew I had him so I pressed him. After the second knockdown I knew he wasn’t going to get up.”

“I’m punching a lot harder at this weight,” said Santillan, a native of San Diego, Calif. “I felt my punches were a little too wide in that first round so I tried to tighten them up. I felt a lot more comfortable in the second and I was able to time Buelvas and anticipate which way he would be leaning. I saw the opening and I took it.”

Santillan is promoted by Thompson Boxing.