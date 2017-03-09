GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series Fight Cards Finalized

AMSTERDAM – GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today announced the debuts of five fighters, finalizing the bout cards for GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series. Forest National in Belgium hosts both exciting events on Saturday, March 25.

Due to visa issues, Anvar Boynazarov’s slot in the GLORY 39 Brussels one-night, four-man featherweight contender tournament will now be filled by Nafi Bilalovski. Belgian-born Bilalovski takes on former GLORY featherweight champion Serhiy Adamchuk (33-7, 16 KO), ranked No. 2 in the division, in the first of two semifinal match-ups. Later in the evening, the winner of their bout will go on to face the winner of another semifinal bout between Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao and Alexei Ulyanov.

Newly crowned GLORY welterweight champion Cédric “The Best” Doumbé (65-4-1, 39 KO) of France headlines GLORY 39 Brussels, defending his belt for the first time against Swiss striker and No. 2 ranked welterweight Yoann Kongolo (64-8, 46 KO).

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 39 Brussels can be found below:

GLORY 39 Brussels

Weltwerweight World Title Headline Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Yoann Kongolo

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Guto Inocente

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Nafi Bilalovski

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao vs. Alexei Ulyanov

Bulgarian lightweight Anton Petrov debuts in the GLORY 39 SuperFight Series co-headline bout, taking on No. 2 ranked Marat Grigorian (48-9-2, 29 KO) of Belgium. Petrov replaces Hysni Beqiri, who suffered injury during a car accident.

Requiring additional time off to recover from surgery, French veteran Karim Benmansour will no longer compete at GLORY 39 SuperFight Series. Slovakian welterweight and GLORY newcomer Pavol Garaj will now face Benmansour’s original opponent, relentless Belgian powerhouse Harut Grigorian (43-10, 32 KO), currently ranked No. 5 in the division.

Fighting out of Belgium and representing Tunisia, local talent Sabri Ben Henia (5-2-1, 1 KO) will test himself against 19-year-old Dutch-Moroccan prospect Tyjani Beztati (11-1, 4 KO) at lightweight, while China’s Meng Qinghao will compete in a 150-pound (68kg) catchweight bout with Belgium’s Junus Majandinov, serving as the evening’s first televised fight.

Another world title is on the line when reigning GLORY lightweight champion Sittichai (113-30-5, 30 KO) headlines GLORY 39 SuperFight Series, defending against No. 1 ranked challenger Dylan Salvador (49-11-1, 21 KO).

The complete six-fight card for GLORY 39 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 39 SuperFight Series

Lightweight World Title Headline Bout: Sittichai vs. Dylan Salvador

Lightweight Co-Headline Bout: Marat Grigorian vs. Anton Petrov

Heavyweight Bout: Hesdy Gerges vs. Chi Lewis-Parry

Welterweight Bout: Harut Grigorian vs. Pavol Garaj

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. Sabri Ben Henia

Catchweight (150 lb / 68 kg) Bout: Junus Majandinov vs. Meng Qinghao

GLORY 39 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS Saturday, March 25 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Tickets for GLORY 39 Brussels and GLORY 39 SuperFight Series, priced at €250, €175, €125, €90, €75, €55, and €40, are now available at sherpa.be.