GLORY 47 Lyon and GLORY 47 SuperFight Series Cards Finalized

AMSTERDAM (October 17, 2017) – GLORY, the world’s premier kickboxing league, today confirmed five fighters for the promotion’s visit to Palais des Sports de Gerland in Lyon on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Multiple-time French kickboxing champion Abdellah Ezbiri (43-12-1, 13 KO, fighting out of France) has joined the one-night, four-man featherweight contender tournament at GLORY 47 Lyon. Ezbiri will meet fellow French-Moroccan Azize “The Magician” Hliali (17-14-1, 2 KO, fighting out of France) in the tournament’s opening round.

The winner of the fight between Ezbiri and Hliali will go on to face the winner of the other semifinal bout that pits local favorite Fabio Pinca (102-25-3, 42 KO, fighting out of France) up against Uzbekistan’s Anvar Boynazarov (79-20-2, 45 KO, fighting out of the United States).

Should Ezbiri and Pinca both advance, the tournament final would feature two Lyon natives in a match-up nearly 10 years in the making.

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 47 Lyon can be found below:

Light Heavyweight Title Headline Bout: Artem Vakhitov vs. Ariel Machado

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Welterweight Co-Headline Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Yohan Lidon

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Azize Hliali vs. Abdellah Ezbiri

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Fabio Pinca vs. Anvar Boynazarov

GLORY 47 Lyon will be carried live on ESPN3 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 28. The event will replay on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT the following evening, Sunday, Oct 29.

GLORY 47 SuperFight Series, which immediately precedes GLORY 47 Lyon, has a new headline bout. Undefeated Florent Kaouachi (11-0, 3 KO, fighting out of France), an IMFA European Championships silver medalist, will make his GLORY debut and take on experienced veteran Abdarhmane Coulibaly (50-21, 23 KO, fighting out of France) in a light heavyweight affair.

Also confirmed for GLORY 47 SuperFight Series: 23-year-old featherweight Massaro “The Project” Glunder (30-10-4, 20 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) jumps immediately back into the ring, drawing Lyon’s Dylan Salvador (49-13-1, 21 KO, fighting out of France) for a tough test in enemy territory.

Plus, top welterweight prospects Alim”Professor” Nabiyev (45-6, 21 KO, fighting out of Russia) and Jimmy Vienot (56-12, 27 KO, fighting out of France) kick off the SuperFight Series action.

Nabiyev boasts a resume that includes IFMA, WMF and WMC world titles and victories over Yohan Lidon, Jamie Bates, and Chad Sugden. Vienot has also quickly risen through the ranks, capturing WBC and WPMF world titles as a professional.

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 47 SuperFight Series can be found below:

Light Heavyweight Headline Bout: Florent Kaouachi vs. Abdarhmane Coulibaly

Featherweight Bout: Dylan Salvador vs. Massaro Glunder

Super Bantamweight Contender Bout: Anissa Meksen vs. Funda Alkayiş

Middleweight Bout: Ahaggan Yassine vs. Maxim Vorovski

Welterweight Bout: Jimmy Vienot vs. Alim Nabiyev

Tickets for GLORY 47 Lyon and GLORY 47 SuperFight Series are available for purchase online at tickets.glorykickboxing.com and through Ticketmaster – online at ticketnet.fr and in-person at official Ticketmaster locations.

