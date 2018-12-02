GLORY 62 ROTTERDAM Eight-Man Heavyweight Tournament Draw Results

Click here to watch video

AMSTERDAM (December 1, 2018) – On Saturday, Dec. 8, the world’s premier stand-up combat league will host a historic one-night tournament featuring eight of the heavyweight division’s best battling for divisional supremacy and $150,000 in total prize money.

The tournament’s first four seeds have already been established, with three-time heavyweight contender tournament winner Benjamin “Mister Gentleman” Adegbuyi (31-5, 18 KO, fighting out of Romania) as the No. 1 seed, Moroccan-Belgian behemoth Jamal “The Goliath” Ben Saddik (32-7 1 NC, 26 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) as the No. 2 seed, perennial contender Jahfarr Wilnis (31-10-1, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) as the No. 3 seed, and recent title challenger Guto Inocente (35-9, 17 KO, fighting out of Brazil) as the No 4 seed.

Yesterday, GLORY held a draw to determine the remaining tournament seeding and first-round match-ups.

During the draw, heavyweights Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (20-3, 16 KO, fighting out of Australia), Tomas “The Giant Slovak” Mozny (20-6-1, 6 KO, fighting out of Slovakia), Mohamed Abdallah (18-2, 6 KO, fighting out of Germany), and Arkadiusz “Hightower” Wrzosek (7-4 1 NC, 4 KO, fighting out of Poland) were randomly assigned a seed between five and eight.

Seed No. 5 was able to pick their quarterfinal foe out of the top four seeds, followed by Seed No. 6 selecting from the three competitors not yet chosen, and finally Seed No. 7 choosing between the two remaining options. Seed No. 8 was automatically matched with the last remaining fighter.

Abdallah (No. 5) opted for Inocente (No. 4) as his opening round opponent.

Mozny (No. 6) selected next, choosing war with Wilnis (No. 3).

Tafa (No. 7) took his chance to battle Ben Saddik (No. 2).

Wrzosek (No. 8) was assigned a first-round fight against Adegbuyi (No. 1).