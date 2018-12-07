Glory 62 Rotterdam, Glory 62 Superfight Series And Glory 62 Prelims Weigh-In Results, Video



Schiphol, Netherlands (December 7, 2018) – GLORY hosted the weigh-ins for GLORY 62 Rotterdam, GLORY 62 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 62 prelims from Steigenberger Airport Hotel in Schiphol, Netherlands.

The eight-fight GLORY 62 Rotterdam card, including the historic eight-man heavyweight tournament, will be carried live tomorrow on ESPNews at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with a replay this Sunday on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

The five-fight GLORY 62 SuperFight Series card will stream live and exclusively tomorrow on UFC FIGHT PASS at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

The GLORY 62 prelims will stream live tomorrow on the GLORY YouTube channel, as well as the GLORY Facebook page and Pluto TV channel 215 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

GLORY 62 ROTTERDAM WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout A:

Benjamin Adegbuyi (259.5 lb / 117.7 kg) vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek (239 lb / 108.4 kg)

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout B:

Jamal Ben Saddik (272.7 lb / 123.7 kg) vs. Junior Tafa (267 lb / 121.1 kg)

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout C:

Jahfarr Wilnis (250.9 lb / 113.8 kg) vs. Tomas Mozny (259.7 lb / 117.8 kg)

Heavyweight Tournament Quarterfinal Bout D:

Guto Inocente (251.8 lb / 114.2 kg) vs. Mohamed Abdallah (259.9 lb / 117.9 kg)

Light Heavyweight Bout:

Luis Tavares (207.7 lb / 94.2 kg) vs. Artur Gorlov (208.6 lb / 94.6 kg)

GLORY 62 SUPERFIGHT SERIES WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Lightweight Headline Bout:

Marat Grigorian (153.9 lb / 69.8 kg) vs. Christian Baya (153.7 lb / 69.7 kg)

Lightweight Bout:

Tyjani Beztati (153.7 lb / 69.7 kg) vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski (154.3 lb / 70 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Robbie Hageman (168 lb / 76.2 kg) vs. Dmitrii Menshikov (169.1 lb / 76.7 kg)

Welterweight Bout:

Miles Simson (168.2 lb / 76.3 kg) vs. Hamicha (168.9 lb / 76.6 kg)

Heavyweight Tournament Reserve Bout:

Roël Mannaart (224.2 lb / 101.7 kg) vs. Kirill Kornilov (258.4 lb / 117.2 kg)

Heavyweight Tournament Stand-By:

Cihad Kepenek (265 lb / 120.2 kg)

GLORY 62 PRELIMS WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Middleweight Bout:

Donovan Wisse (184.8 lb / 83.8 kg) vs. Ertuğrul Bayrak (187 lb / 84.8 kg)