Godzilla Returns In WBF Intercontinental Title Fight

(December 19, 2019) – US-based Nigerian Heavyweight Onoriode “Godzilla” Ehwarieme returns to his home country to fight for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental title on Saturday, December 28 at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Ehwarieme (32), a 2008 Olympian who signed with legendary promoter Don King last year, has, besides the USA and Nigeria, boxed in Indonesia, Ghana and Argentina since turning pro in 2010, and brings a 17-1 (16) record to what will be his first championship fight.

His opponent on the night will be Argentinean Champion Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, 9-4 (5), a 26-year-old dark-horse who made a name for himself when he gave British contender David Allen all he could handle on short notice last year.

Since the fight in England, “Chiquito” Bracamonte has won the Argentinean national crown but come up short after good efforts in WBO and IBO title-fights. He is now looking to finally cross the finish line and capture a non-domestic title.

The Ehwarieme vs. Bracamonte WBF Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight will headline a nine-bout show billed as GOtv Boxing Night, promoted by Flykite Promotions.