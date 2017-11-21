Granite Chin invades Granite State

HAMPTON, NH (November 13, 2017) – Granite Chin Promotions invades the Granite State on Saturday, December 9, showcasing some of New England’s top professional boxers on the “Rumble at The Rim” card, at The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Hampton Youth Association.

“We are excited to bring Granite Chin to New Hampshire,” promoter Chuck Shearns said. “The town of Hampton and its officials have really embraced us. We have teamed up with a great charity, Hampton Youth Association. The state boxing commission has been extremely encouraging and cooperative, which, frankly, is not something we are used to and that’s been a breath of fresh air. We’re going to put on a good event and plan to be back more often next year.”

New England cruiserweight champion Chris Traietti (24-4, 19 KOs), fighting out of Quincy (MA), will fight in an eight-round bout to be contested at a 185-pounds catch-weight. A former World Boxing Council United States cruiserweight titlist, Traietti is a college graduate who did one tour of duty in Iraq while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Talented Quincy lightweight Ryan “The Polish Prince” Kielczweski (26-3, 8 KOs) will be showcased in a six-round bout.

Entertaining Hartford (CT) light heavyweight prospect Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (4-0, 3 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line in a six-round fight.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in four-round matches, are pro-debuting 185-pounder Russ Kimber, of Peabody (MA), Claremont (NH) junior middleweight Ricky Ford (0-1-1) in his home state debut as a professional boxer, unbeaten Holbrook (MA) welterweight Mike O’Han, Jr. (3-0, 1 KO), and New Jersey middleweight Chris Thomas (6-0-1, 3 KOs).

“This card features some of the best talent in New England,” Shearn added, “including undefeated Richie Rivera, to go along with New Hampshire natives Ricky Ford and Russell Kimber. Also slated to be in action are contender Ryan Kielczweski, New England cruiserweight champ Chris Traietti and undefeated prospect Mike O’Han, Jr. We expect some good scrapes.”

Tickets, priced at $60.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at www.ticketriver.com.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., first bout 7:00 p.m. ET.