Guillermo Rigondeaux Returns to the Ring Against Giovanni Delgado

Also Featuring Hard-Hitting 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado

LOS ANGELES (January 2, 2019) – Former world champion and pound-for-pound contender Guillermo Rigondeaux will return to action against Mexico’s Giovanni Delgado in an eight-round match on Premier Boxing Champions Prelims live on FS1 and FOX Deportes on Sunday, January 13 from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The Prelims show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with hard-hitting 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) in an eight round super lightweight fight. Also light heavyweight power-puncher Ahmed Elbiali (17-1, 14 KOs) takes on Oklahoma’s Allan Green (33-5, 22 KOs), which will be shown on the telecast if time allows.

Prelims precede a Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes show that features IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Jose Uzcategui taking on unbeaten Caleb Plant in the main event. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also see unbeaten featherweight Brandon Figueroa take on Moises Flores and sensational prospect Joey Spencer entering the ring.

In an anticipated rematch Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (15-2, 9 KOs) meets Kevin Watts (12-3, 5 KOs) for an eight-round super lightweight FS1 TV swing bout. Watts stopped Karl in the fifth round of their exciting April bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Zanfer Promotions, start at $50, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs) will step into the ring against Mexico’s Giovanni Delgado (16-8, 9 KOs) for a super bantamweight attraction as he seeks to show off the masterful technical skills that made him a unified world champion and perennial member of the pound-for-pound list. A two-time Olympic gold medalist for his native Cuba, Rigondeaux made his name with victories over the likes of Nonito Donaire, Rico Ramos and Joseph Agbeko. He will look to rebound from his defeat to Vasiliy Lomachenko last December when he competes on January 13 against the 27-year-old Delgado (16-8, 9 KOs).

A rising prospect from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Lindolfo Delgado picked up five knockout wins in 2018, after turning pro in 2017 following the 2016 Olympics. The 23-year-old will fight in the U.S. for the second time when he makes his 2019 debut on January 13.

Born in Cairo, Egypt and now living and training in Miami, Elbiali bounced back from a loss to former champion Jean Pascal with a third-round knockout of Zoltan Sera in June. The 28-year-old scored knockouts in 13 of his first 16 pro bouts and will take on Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Green, who most recently defeated Edgar Perez this year.