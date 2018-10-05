Hard Hitting Fighters on Display

Philadelphia, PA (October 4, 2018) – A Fab-Five of fighters from the Hard Hitting Promotions stable will be in action in front of a knowledgeable fight crowd at The 2300 Arena.

Undefeated lightweight, Jeremy Cuevas (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Jerome Rodriguez in the six-round co-feature bout.

18 year-old Branden Pizarro (11-1, 5 KOs) takes battles with 30-fight veteran Justin Johnson of Pittsburgh in a junior welterweight clash.

Undefeated Super Featherweight Gadwin Rosa (7-0, 6 KOs) battles Aldimar Silva (21-13, 13 KOs) of Sao Paulo, Brazil in a six-round bout.

24 year-old Puerto Rican up and comer, Christian Tapia (5-0, 4 KOs) squares off with 24 fight veteran Hector Marengo in a light bout.

Making his pro debut will be Benjamin Sinakin of Philadelphia against Alexander Lara in a Light Heavyweight bout.

“We are excited to be showcasing these fighters that fight under the Hard Hitting Promotions banner,” said Manny Rivera of Hard Hitting Promotions. “Every one of these fighters are progressing beautifully, and we expect them to become major prospects as we head into 2019. We feel that that all of our fighters have the potential to become champions, so Saturday night fans can see the future stars of boxing.”

In the main event, heavyweight Darmani Rock (12-0, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Pedro Julio Rodriguez (23-5, 19 KOs) of Miami in an eight-round bout.

Marcos Suarez (5-0-1,1 KO) of Bronx, New York battles Israel Suarez (4-6-2, 1 KO) of Luquillo, Puerto Rico in a lightweight bout in a four-round bou

Tickets available now! $50 GA , $70 Premium, $125 VIP +fees

Purchase Tickets online at hardhittingpromotions.com ; 2300arena.com or by calling 267.758.2173 as well as the 2300 Arena Box Office.

Doors 6PM – First bout 7PM