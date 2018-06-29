he Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden Hosts GLORY 55 New York and GLORY 55 SuperFight Series

Fight night lineup finalized featuring 11 total fights across two action-packed cards

DENVER (June 28, 2018) – On Friday, July 20, the world’s premier stand-up combat league returns to The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for an evening of fights including GLORY 55 New York, and GLORY 55 SuperFight Series.

GLORY previously announced a world title doubleheader featuring undisputed featherweight champion Robin “Poker Face” van Roosmalen (40-7, 21 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) in a rematch against 22-year-old “The Professor” Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (159-36-2, 27 KO, fighting out of Thailand) and middleweight champion Alex ‘Po Atan’ Pereira (27-6, 17 KO, fighting out of Brazil) defending his belt for the second time against No. 1 contender Yousri Belgaroui (24-4, 12 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Today, the promotion announced nine additional bouts – taking place across GLORY 55 New York and GLORY 55 SuperFight Series – to finalize the Big Apple fight night.

Former interim featherweight champion Kevin VanNostrand (17-2, 12 KO, fighting out of the United States) meets Moluccan-Dutch fighter Massaro “The Project” Glunder (31-12-4, 20 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) at GLORY 55 New York.

VanNostrand, now ranked No. 3 in the featherweight division, hails from New York and is undefeated under the lights of The Hulu Theater, racking up wins over Giga Chikadze, Anvar Boynazarov and Mo Abdurahman last year.

Following a trip across the pond, another New Yorker returns to defend home turf when undefeated lightweight “Super” Elvis Gashi (21-0, 10 KO, fighting out of the United States), ranked No. 6, welcomes GLORY newcomer Nick “Golden Boy” Chasteen (8-4, fighting out of the United States) to the promotion.

Featherweights Victor “Leo” Pinto (75-29, 23 KO, fighting out of Thailand) and Nate “The Natural” Richardson (11-3, 5 KO, fighting out of the United States) trade leather in the GLORY 55 New York opening bout.

The five-fight card for GLORY 55 New York can be found below:

GLORY 55 New York

Middleweight Title Bout: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Featherweight Title Bout: Robin van Roosmalen (c) vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao

Featherweight Bout: Kevin VanNostrand vs. Massaro Glunder

Lightweight Bout: Elvis Gashi vs. Nick Chasteen

Featherweight Bout: Victor Pinto vs. Nate Richardson

GLORY 55 New York will be carried:

Friday, July 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT – Live on ESPNews

Sunday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT – ESPN2 Replay

Sunday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT – ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language broadcast)

Before GLORY 55 New York, two former champions highlight a stacked GLORY 55 Super Fight Series card.

Former welterweight champion Cédric “The Best” Doumbé (69-6-1, 40 KO, fighting out of France) squares off against Alan “Superboy” Scheinson (51-6, 37 KO, fighting out of Argentina) in the GLORY 55 SuperFight Series headline bout.

Doumbé and Scheinson are ranked No. 2 and No. 9, respectively. Both competed in May at GLORY 53 SuperFight Series, where Doumbé electrified the French crowd with a 33-second knockout of Thongchai Sitsonppenong and Scheinson earned a unanimous decision against late replacement Anghel Cardos.

Twenty-one-year-old heavyweight prospect Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa (18-3, 14 KO, fighting out of Australia) will throw down with southpaw Anthony “The Joker” McDonald (8-2, 6 KO, fighting out of the United States).

Former super bantamweight champion Tiffany “Time Bomb” Van Soest (18-3-1, 6 KO, fighting out of the United States) looks to rebound from her lone loss inside the GLORY ring, taking on decorated Swedish Muay Thai practitioner Sofia Olofsson (48-7, 24 KO, fighting out of Sweden), whose resume includes wins over Iman Barlow and Meryem Uslu.

Lockport, New York’s Joe “Son of a Legend” Taylor (3-1, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States) and recent GLORY signing Jacob “The Nightmare” Rodriguez (2-2, fighting out of the United States) meet at middleweight.

Lightweight Itay Gershon (15-4, 5 KO, fighting out of Israel) has earned both of his GLORY wins at The Hulu Theater, and he looks to make it three-in-a-row against Virginia’s Trevor Ragin (7-3, fighting out of the United States), who competed on the GLORY 32 Virginia prelims.

Asa Ten Pow (5-1, fighting out of the United States) and Justin Greskiewicz (38-19-3, fighting out of the United States) will both make their GLORY debuts, competing in a featherweight affair.

The six-fight card for GLORY 55 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 55 SuperFight Series

Welterweight Bout: Cédric Doumbé vs. Alan Scheinson

Heavyweight Bout: Junior Tafa vs. Anthony McDonald

Super Bantamweight Bout: Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sofia Olofsson

Middleweight Bout: Joe Taylor vs. Jacob Rodriguez

Lightweight Bout: Itay Gershon vs. Trevor Ragin

Featherweight Bout: Asa Ten Pow vs. Justin Greskiewicz

GLORY 55 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Friday, July 20.

Tickets for GLORY 55 New York and GLORY 55 SuperFight Series are on sale now and available for purchase at ticketmaster.com or the Madison Square Garden box office.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com.