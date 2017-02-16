Heavyweight Showdown Between Travis Kauffman And Amir Mansour Headlines

READING, PA (February 15, 2017) – A showdown between exciting heavyweight contenders

Travis “My Time” Kauffman (31-1, 23 KOs) and Amir “Hardcore” Mansour (22-2-1, 16

KOs) headlines action on Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Roundon Bounce Friday,

March 17 from Santander Arena in Reading, PA.

Televised coverage on Bounce begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature former

title challenger Edner Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs) taking on once-beaten Omar Douglas

(17-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout plus former two-time world champion

Steve “U.S.S.” Cunningham (28-8-1, 13 KOs) will enter the ring in a 10-round cruiserweight

attraction. The most recent Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round on Bounce

(Fri. Feb. 10) reached 1.5 million viewers and delivered series records for viewership.

Reading’s Kauffman and Philadelphia’s Mansour will meet in a 12-round battle of

Pennsylvania-rivals who are looking to go through the other on their way to a world

title shot.

“I am very excited for this fight on March 17,” said Kauffman. “I am training very

hard, and I’m ready to take care of business. This win will get me to the next

level. Amir is a tough fighter who has never been in a bad fight. He is a desperate

fighter who knows this is his last chance to retain his spot as a heavyweight contender,

so I expect to see the best Amir Mansour. I will be very sharp. I expect a better

performance than I had against Chris Arreola.”

“This is a fight that the heavyweight division needs,” said Mansour. “This is two

top quality facing off against each other. I am the toughest fighter that he has

ever faced, but he is not the toughest fighter that I have faced. I will say that

he is one of the best boxers in the heavyweight division. He has tremendous boxing

skills, and I am looking forward to mixing it up with someone who can box and fight.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, start at $20

and are on sale now. Tickets are available at the VF Outlet Box Office at the Santander

Arena, by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

A local attraction fighting out of Reading, Kauffman is the son of longtime trainer

and promoter Marshall Kauffman. Kauffman won his first 18 pro fights and put together

a 12-fight winning streak before dropping Chris Arreola in a split decision loss

that was later ruled a no decision. Kauffman most recently stopped Josh Gormley

in two rounds at the Santander Arena in September of last year and he will return

to the arena looking to increase his status in the heavyweight division.

An exciting pressure fighter, the 6-foot-1 slugger Mansour is experienced and primed

for an opportunity at the best in the division. He went 20-0 before losing a 10-round

decision to Cunningham in a fight in April 2014 in which he dropped the former cruiserweight

world champion twice. In his next start, Mansour knocked out Kassi in the seventh

round. In 2015, he outpointed Joey Dawejko across 10 rounds in May and fought to

a draw against unbeaten Gerald Washington in October. His last outing saw him knock

down then unbeaten Dominic Breazeale before being forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Cherry, of Wauchula, Fla., enters this fight after a victory of Haskell Rhodes in

June of last year and is 11-1 since 2009. His only blemishes since 2007 are losses

to Timothy Bradley and Paulie Malignaggi at 140-pounds and his title challenge in

2015 against Jose Pedraza in which he dropped a split decision. Cherry, who was

born in the Bahamas, owns victories over Vicente Escobedo, Monte Meza Clay and Wes

Ferguson and will look to take down another contender on his way to another title

shot.

Fighting out of Wilmington, Delaware, Douglas looks to bounce back after losing

a narrow decision to former world champion Javier Fortuna in November. The 26-year-old

impressed in his previous two outings when he defeated contender Frank De Alba in

a step up fight in 2015 and followed it up with a seventh round knockout of Alexei

Collado in June 2016. Douglas has had his last five fights in Pennsylvania after

an amateur career that saw him become a five-time Pennsylvania Golden Glove champion.

Representing the great fight city of Philadelphia, Cunningham returns to action

after an exciting challenge of cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki in April.

Twice a world champion as a cruiserweight, he defeated Krzysztof Wlodarczyk in 2006

to capture his belt before defending his title against Marco Huck via a twelfth-round

TKO. He became a world champion again in 2010 when he stopped Troy Ross in the fifth

round. The experienced veteran also owns victories over previously unbeaten fighters

Amir Mansour and Natu Visinia and scored a knockdown of Tyson Fury in a losing effort

during their 2013 bout.