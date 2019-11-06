Henry Arredondo Remains Undefeated

SAN ANTONIO, TX (November 5, 2019) – This past Saturday from the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium in San Antonio, Texas, Henry “World Star” Arredondo (8-0, 4 KOs) picked up the biggest win of career by beating fellow undefeated foe, Rafael Morales (3-1 1KO), via an eight-round unanimous decision.

Arredondo was tested against a fighter tough as nails and had to dig deep to pull out the victory, which he did.

“Rafael Morales is a really tough fighter and I have a ton of respect for him.,” said Arredondo. “I had to fight with all my heart to be able to beat him, it wasn’t an easy fight, but I know these are the type of fights that make me better. As I step up in competition, I know the fights are going to get tougher. I was determined to get the victory and I came out on top.”

Arredondo saw a three-fight knockout streak come to an end, but his coach is fine with his performance.

“We can’t knock out every opponent, and Rafael Morales is the type of fighter that helped ‘World Star’ get rounds in early in his career,” said Rick Nunez, Arredondo’s coach and mentor. “I know he can develop into a great fighter. We all love knockouts, but we love fighters who can win at the highest levels of the sport. This kid had a lot movement and I like what I saw from Henry as he made the proper adjustments.”