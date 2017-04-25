Hesdy Gerges and Chi Lewis-Parry Meet at GLORY 41 Holland

Chinese featherweight Chenglong Zhang takes on Wilson Sanches Mendes and Heavyweight Contender Tournament Field Set: Silva, Vigney, Marshall, Stoforidis



AMSTERDAM (April 25, 2017) – – The world’s premier kickboxing league announced six bouts, joining an already loaded lineup as Brabanthallen Exhibition Centre in Den Bosch hosts GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series on Saturday, May 20.

In the GLORY 41 Holland co-headline bout, No. 6 ranked Egyptian slugger Hesdy “Fighterheart” Gerges (49-18-1, 23 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) meets 6’9″ behemoth “Chopper” Chi Lewis-Parry (8-1, 4 KO, fighting out of the United Kingdom), ranked No 8.

Gerges and Lewis-Parry were initially booked to do battle at GLORY 39 SuperFight Series last month, but the bout was ultimately called off on fight night, leaving no love lost between the heavyweight competitors set to square off again.

GLORY 41 Holland will feature three additional heavyweight tilts, pitting the roster’s hardest hitters against each other in a one-night, four-man heavyweight contender tournament.

American knockout artist Xavier “X-Man” Vigney (10-1, 8, KO, fighting out of the United States) makes his return in the first of two heavyweight tournament semifinal match-ups, taking on Curaçaoan-Dutch striker D’Angelo Marshall (14-2, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Greek standout Giannis “Hercules” Stoforidis (19-5, 11 KO, fighting out of Greece) draws a tough opponent for his GLORY debut, competing against No. 9 ranked veteran Anderson “Braddock” Silva (40-16-1, 25 KO, fighting out of Brazil) in the tournament opening round.

Also featured on the GLORY 41 Holland card is a featherweight tilt between two debuting prospects in 19-year-old Chenglong Zhang (38-5, 11 KO, fighting out of China) and 23-year-old Wilson Sanches Mendes (5-2-1, fighting out of the Netherlands).

Zhang, representing China, comes to GLORY after collecting featherweight championships in The Legend of Emei (2015), MAX Muay Thai (2015), and TopKing (2016). Sanches Mendes, representing Cape Verde, was designated as a tournament alternate at GLORY 39 Brussels, but was not required to fill in and will officially debut at GLORY 41 Holland.

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 41 Holland can be found below:

GLORY 41 Holland

Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Hesdy Gerges vs. Chi Lewis-Parry

Featherweight Bout: Chenglong Zhang vs. Wilson Sanches Mendes

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Anderson Silva vs. Giannis Stoforidis

Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Xavier Vigney vs. D’Angelo Marshall

After two impressive performances inside the GLORY ring, including a recent TKO victory over Sabri Ben Henia at GLORY 39 SuperFight Series, 19-year-old Dutch-Moroccan lightweight Tyjani Beztati (12-1, 5 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) has been added to the GLORY 41 SuperFight Series card. His opponent will be announced shortly.

Featherweights Zakaria Zouggary (28-3-1, 15 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) and Uzbekistan’s Anvar Boynazarov (79-20-2, 45 KO, fighting out of the United States) lock horns in the opening bout of GLORY 41 SuperFight Series, kicking off the stacked fight card to follow.

“The King of Kickboxing” is back to headline GLORY 41 SuperFight Series, as heavyweight world champion Rico Verhoeven (50-10, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) welcomes former Enfusion heavyweight champion and current Enfusion No. 1 heavyweight contender Ismael “The Star” Lazaar (30-2-2, 15 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) to the GLORY ring for a five-round, non-title superfight.

Plus, former lightweight and featherweight world champion Robin “Pokerface” van Roosmalen (37-7, 21 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) will battle 21-year-old prospect “The Professor” Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao (156-35-2, 25 KO, fighting out of Thailand) to determine the featherweight division’s next champion, as the vacant GLORY featherweight world title is on the line.

The complete six-fight card for GLORY 41 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 41 SuperFight Series

Heavyweight Superfight Headline Bout: Rico Verhoeven vs. Ismael Lazaar

Featherweight World Title Bout: Robin van Roosmalen vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao

Welterweight Bout: Murthel Groenhart vs. Harut Grigorian

Light Heavyweight Bout: Michael Duut vs. Mourad Bouzidi

Lightweight Bout: Tyjani Beztati vs. TBA

Featherweight Bout: Zakaria Zouggary vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Tickets for GLORY 41 Holland and GLORY 41 SuperFight Series are on sale now, priced between €45 – €350 (VIP). Tickets are available for online purchase at tickets.glorykickboxing.com and at the Brabanthallen Exhibition Centre box office.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com