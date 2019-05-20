Holmes, Miller and Dixon Get Big Wins on Saturday Night

NEW YORK (May 20, 2019) –Three cites, three wins for Split-T Management fighters this past Saturday night as Ardreal Holmes and Raquel Miller remained undefeated while Carlos Dixon scored a big knockout in his hometown.

Holmes went to 9-0 with a six-round unanimous decision over veteran Lanardo Tyner in Dearborn, Michigan.

The 24 year-old Holmes of Flint, Michigan was systematic in winning by shutout tallies on two cards at 60-54 and 58-56 to raise the former amateur star’s record to 9-0.

Miller moved a step closer to winning a world championship as she captured the NABF Middleweight title with a 7th round stoppage over Erin Toughill in Hawaiian Gardens, California.

Miller of San Francisco knocked Toughill down in the 1st round with a body shot, and then she dropped Toughill with a vicious combination that was punctuated by a nasty left hook in the 7th round that sent Toughill to the canvas. Toughill got up, but was in no condition to continue, and the bout was stopped at 1:01.

With the win, the fighter dubbed “Pretty Beast” is now 9-0 with four knockouts.

Also on Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, 22 year-old super bantamweight, Carlos Dixon stopped Jeno Tonte in the 2nd round of their scheduled six-round bout.

With the win over the 17 fight veteran, Dixon of Louisville, is now 8-1 with six knockouts.

Holmes and Miller are promoted by DiBella Entertainment.