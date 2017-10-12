Hongxing Kong and Yang Sun Moved to Seven-Fight GLORY 46 SuperFight Series

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – This Saturday, Oct. 14, the world’s premier kickboxing league makes its debut in mainland China with a historic event featuring the first global broadcast of a Professional Sanda bout. Originally scheduled as part of GLORY 46 China, this special attraction between Hongxing Kong and Yang Sun – to be contested at 60 kilograms under Professional Sanda rules – will now take place during the GLORY 46 SuperFight Series, completing a seven-fight card.

GLORY veteran Alan “Superboy” Scheinson of Argentina has also been added to GLORY 46 SuperFight Series, replacing Khaial Dzhaniev in a bout against Shanghai “Tiger” Gao, who hails from the renowned Tagou Martial Arts School. The bout will be contested at a catchweight of 75 kilograms.

The complete seven-fight card for GLORY 46 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 46 SuperFight Series

Heavyweight Headline Bout: Rico Verhoeven vs. Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva

Middleweight Bout: Wei Zhou vs. Andre Walker

Catchweight (75 kg) Co-Headline Bout: Shanghai Gao vs. Alan Scheinson

Professional Sanda (60 kg) Bout: Hongxing Kong vs. Yang Sun

Catchweight (53 kg) Bout: Jia Liu vs. Zaza Sor. Aree

Catchweight (68 kg) Bout: Lei Xie vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao

Lightweight Bout: Qinghao Meng vs. Pascal Schroth

GLORY 46 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m PT this Saturday, Oct. 14.

Later in the evening, GLORY 46 China will feature the debut of 21-year-old heavyweight Quanchao Luo, stepping in against fellow prospect Junior “The Juggernaut” Tafa.

Luo fills in for Xiang Ye, who is unable to compete at GLORY 46 China. Standing 6-foot-6, the Australian Tafa is a protégé of UFC heavyweight and K-1 Grand Prix winner Mark Hunt.

The complete five-fight card for GLORY 46 China can be found below:

GLORY 46 China

Middleweight Title Headline Bout: Simon Marcus vs. Alex Pereira

Featherweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Heavyweight Co-Headline Bout: Quanchao Luo vs. Junior Tafa

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Chenglong Zhang vs. Quade Taranaki

Featherweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Chenchen Li vs. Masaya Kubo

GLORY 46 China will be carried live on ESPN3 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event will replay on ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT the following evening, Sunday, Oct 15.

Tickets for GLORY 46 China and GLORY 46 SuperFight Series are on sale now, available for online purchase at damai.cn.