Hughie Fury Wrapping Up Torturous Training Camp

(October 18, 2018) Britain’s IBF #5-rated heavyweight contender Hughie Fury is putting the final touches on a “torturous” training camp and, with his team, will arrive in Sofia, Bulgaria, this Saturday.

On Saturday, October 27, Fury (21-1, 11 KOs) will face Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs) in a 12-round elimination bout at the Arena Armeec in Pulev’s hometown of Sofia. The winner that night will become the first in line to face champion Anthony Joshua.

The event, entitled “Fire & Fury” will be presented by Ivaylo Gotzev and John Wirt’s Epic Sports and Entertainment, together with Fury’s promoter, Hennessey Sports, and will be broadcast live in the UK on Channel 5.

“I made a promise to beat Pulev in his own backyard and that’s what I’m going to do,” said a confident Fury. “Nobody else wanted this tough fight. That’s because they’re not future champions. I know what it takes and what you have to do to become the man. I don’t care if I fight Pulev in his own house. He’s in my way of what I want, and he’s got to go.”

Fury and father/trainer Peter Fury have been pushing it to the limit in their Manchester Gym, training twice a day, six days a week for up to three hours per session. But Fury, the current BBBofC British Heavyweight Champion, says all the work will soon be worth it.

“It will all be worth it when my hand is raised,” he continued. “There are no holes in my game right now. I’m at the top of my craft and once Pulev is eliminated, I’ll be coming for Anthony Joshua. He looked vulnerable in his last fight. I’m the one who will capitalize on those vulnerabilities!”

Despite his supreme confidence, defeating Pulev will be no easy feat for 24-year-old Fury. 37-year-old Pulev is one of the most popular athletes in all of Bulgaria, and a former two-time European and IBF International Heavyweight Champion. Pulev’s only career loss came in a challenge for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Britain’s Dillian Whyte and Americans Jarell Miller and Dominic Breazeale all declined to face Pulev before Fury accepted.

“After I walk right into Pulev’s hometown and take him out, something no other heavyweight would even dare to try, everyone is going to be talking about me and Anthony Joshua. I can’t wait to get this job done and move on to the world championship.”