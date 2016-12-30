IB Fighter of the year

IB-(December 30, 2016) – While many boxers made names for themselves in 2016, we also had a year of pick and choose and unfortunately this robbed the boxing fans from matches that could have been iconic and that may have placed them gloriously in boxing history.

Like every year you have the good, the bad and the prima donna’s and in 2016 we not only had good, we had Great!

IB narrowed our fighter of the year selections to five, with all five being worthy of receiving top billing.

#5 Vasyl Lomanchenko

#4 Terence Crawford

#3 Gennady Golovkin

#2 Roman Gonzalez

And InsideBoxing’s 2016 fighter of the year goes to…

Carl Frampton

Congratulations to you all, you have made 2016 an exciting and pleasing year in 2016!

Contributors: Blackbull and Stephen Johnson