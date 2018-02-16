Ignacio Holguin Jr. Faces Robson Conceicao

RENO, NV (February 15, 2018) – San Antonio’s undefeated super-featherweight prospect, Ignacio Holguin Jr. (5-0-1, 5 KOs), takes a major step up in competition when he faces Robson Conceicao (5-0, 4 KOs), who captured Gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Holguin, who’s trained by Rick Nunez, took the fight on short notice, and has made weight for their scheduled 6-round bout that will take place at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, NV, on the Ray Beltran vs. Paulus Moses card, promoted by Top Rank.

“This is a big fight for me and I’m ready to shock the world and give Conceicao his first loss.” said Ignacio Holguin Jr., who arrived in Reno, NV this morning. “We finalized the fight last night, and I’m ready to go. I took this fight on short notice because I believe in myself, and my ability to come out victorious. I’m in great shape and ready to bring the heat.”