Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Retains Flyweight Title, A.J. McKee Advances in Featherweight World Grand Prix at Bellator 236

Complete Results For Bellator 236

Bellator 236: Macfarlane vs. Jackson Main Card:

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-0) defeated Kate Jackson (11-4-1) via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-44)

A.J. McKee (16-0) defeated Derek Campos (20-9) via submission (arm-triangle) at 1:08 of round three

Jason Jackson (11-4) defeated Kiichi Kunimoto (20-9-2, 1 NC) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Julianna Velasquez (10-0) defeated Bruna Ellen (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raufeon Stots (13-1) defeated Cheyden Leialoha (7-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Zach Zane (14-9) defeated Nainoa Dung (3-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card:

Chas Dunhour (1-1) defeated Nate Yoshimura (0-1) via KO (punches) at 2:46 of round two

Swayne Makana Lunasco (1-0) defeated Kaylan Gorospe (0-1) via TKO (unanswered strikes) at 3:29 round three

Ben Wilhelm (4-0) vs. Keali’i Kanekoa (2-3) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:24 round one

Dustin Barca (4-0) defeated Brandon Pieper (11-14) via via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:58 round one

Kai Kamaka III (6-2) defeated Spencer Higa (7-11) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Keoni Diggs (8-0) defeated Scotty Hao (4-3) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:23 round two