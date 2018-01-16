Innovative MMA Promotion Primal Fight League Announces Hostile Takeover

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — January 15, 2018 — Primal Fight League, a mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion headquartered in Littleton, CO, has announced the next in its series of 2018 matches. Dubbed Hostile Takeover, this event will take place on Saturday April 28th at the legendary U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs, CO, and feature over 20 fighters battling it out for glory in the cage. Tickets for this all ages event start at just $30, available now at www.primalfightstore.com.

The announcement for Hostile Takeover comes fresh off Primal Fight League’s immensely successful January event Red, White & Bruised. Located at Farmer’s Public Market in Oklahoma City, Red, White & Bruised was a night of non-stop MMA excitement. With a venue that was packed to the brim and absolutely electric with the energy of the fans, this fierce fight night was a testament to the professionalism, dedication, and enthusiasm that Primal Fight League pours into each of its events, creating one-of-a-kind entertainment that is in a class all its own.

In addition to meticulously crafting a match card that created a dozen spectacular bouts throughout the evening, Primal Fight League added countless elements to Red, White & Bruised in order to enhance the fan and fighter experience, including: seasoned ring announcers and commentators, professional live streaming, professional audio & visual programming, charitable tie-ins, curated food from popular, local establishments, and an interactive fan experience from the show’s sponsor, The Oklahoma Marines.

Primal Fight League will bring all this and more to their upcoming Hostile Takeover event in Colorado Springs. Danny O’Connor, Co-Owner and President of Primal Fight League, had this to say about the event

“We’re excited and honored to present the first hometown event for Primal Fight League. The enthusiasm for our events in Oklahoma City has been incredible, and we cannot wait to share this excitement with the fighters and fans of Colorado. And to have the opportunity to do all this in such an iconic venue is a special privilege.”

Founded in 1978, the United States Olympic Training Facility in Colorado Springs began with modest roots. Located on the shuttered Ent Air Force Base – once the home of the United States’ Cold War Strategic Response Teams – The United States Olympic Committee initially repurposed the base’s existing structures upon moving in, pushing aside Soviet-era maps and missile schematics to make room for training schedules and athlete rosters. 40 years later, this 35-acre complex has been completely renovated into one of the most advanced athletic facilities in the world.

“With our mission to serve fans and fighters above all else, it only made sense to host our inaugural Colorado event in the legendary Olympic facility,” said Priscilla O’Connor, Co-Owner and Director of Marketing and Business Development for Primal Fight League. “We’re striving to make Hostile Takeover the most impressive MMA event Colorado has ever seen, and we know that this venue will greatly enhance the performance of our fighters and the experience of our fans.”

Tickets for Primal Fight League’s Hostile Takeover are currently on sale at www.primalfightstore.com. General Admission tickets for this event are $30. There are also Reserved Seating options starting at $45, and VIP Table Seats for $75.