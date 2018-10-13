Insideboxing Promotions Together With Ghost Town Promotions Presents November REIGN!

LONGMONT, Colorado (October 12, 2018) – InsideBoxing Promotions and Ghost Town Promotions in association with Denver Boxing Academy present ‘November Reign’ live boxing from Longmont Colorado on Saturday, November 17th.

Headlining will be super featherweight ABF Continental Americas Champion Misael Lopez. On September 21st. Lopez fought on Showtime’s ‘ShoBox: The New Generation’ and dominated Showtime’s highlighted boxer, undefeated James Wilkins for the American Boxing Federation’s (ABF) Super Featherweight Continental Americas title. The champ is excited to fight at home as a champion.

Greeley’s sensation, featherweight Mario Sierra will continue his quest to championship! Also slated to do business in the ring will be Longmont’s outstanding amateur Joel Cervantes, making his professional debut. Also making a professional debut fighting out of Longmont, CO will be welterweight, Mark Taylor. Elite professional Colorado boxers Sergio Lujan, lightweight, (Denver); Sergio Lopez, Welterweight, (Chihuahua, Mexico) will see action.

USBL’s semi-pro action includes Heavyweight, Jose Valdez, (Colorado Springs); Super lightweight, Luis Rodriguez (Denver); Lightweight, Nicholas Herrera (Denver) and Super welterweight, Nick Choiniere (Wyoming).

Stay tuned as we put together another outstanding, action-packed card! Many more matches will be added.

For information, sponsorship inquiries, and VIP Tables contact Aurelio Martinez at 720.297.7654, aurelio@insideboxing.com or Raul Utajara at 720.296.6176, ru-ready@hotmail.com.