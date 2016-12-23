Irma Garcia Vs ‘Barbie’ Juarez Tonight

Cancun Boxing Tonight

CANCUN, Mexico (December 23, 2016) – The final installment of the 2016 “Cancun Boxing” series, presented by Pepe Gomez Boxing in association with Neon Star Media, will air tonight (Friday, Dec. 23) in North America, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, on CBS Sports Network.

The event, which took place December 17, was held at Grand Oasis Cancun the Hotel Complex, Cancun`s ONLY Ultimate All-Inclusive Entertainment Resort, which hosted all the series events.

Hall-of-Fame announcer Al Bernstein and Sean Wheelock called the action live from ringside in Cancun, Mexico.

The main event was a scheduled 10-round World Boxing Council (WBC) International female bantamweight title fight between former world champions and Mexico City arch-rivals, Irma “Torbellino” Garcia (16-1-1, 3 KOs) and Mariana “Barbie” Juarez (43-9-4, 17 KOs).

Garcia, a former World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight titlist, rode a 9-fight win streak into her Dec. 17th showdown with the wildly popular Juarez, who is a former WBA flyweight and International Female Boxing Association (IFBA) super flyweight world champion.

In The 10-round co-feature, former International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior middleweight champion “King” Carlos Molina took on dangerous Mexican welterweight Diego “Demoledor” Cruz (17-3-1, 13 KOs), who was unbeaten in his last five bouts (4 wins, 1 draw).

Molina (27-6-2, 8 KOs), who has dropped down in weight to welterweight, had won his last five fights. During his outstanding 13-year professional career, Molina had defeated three world champions – Kermit Cintron, Cory Spinks and Ishe Spinks – and fought draws with two others, Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., and Erislandy Lara.

The final three rounds of the exciting scheduled 8-round lightweight match between undefeated prospect Joseph “Diamante” Aguirre (15-0, 9 KOs), fighting at home in Cancun, and veteran Erick “Tiburon” Rosales (7-6, 2 KOs) will also be televised this evening.

CBS Sports Network is available across the country through local cable, video and telco providers and via satellite on DirecTV Channel 221 and Dish Network Channel 158. For more information, including a full programming schedule and how to get CBS Sports Network, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com