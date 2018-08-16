It All Starts With A Vision

DENVER (August 16, 2018) – A couple of guys had a vision, and that was to to promote boxing shows. Not so much to get filthy rich, although that would be a plus, but to provide an additional source for local fighters to stay busy and leverage their boxing careers.

On August 10th Junior and his brother Enrique Columbos had their inaugural boxing event and officially became promoters in the sport.

The show itself was exciting and entertaining to say the least. The 5-card event had the audience screaming and on their feet for most of the night.

In the main event, local boxer Johnny “The Punisher” Rodriguez took on Emilio Hernandez in a superlightweight ABF American West Championship contest. The Co-Main paired Junior Columbos himself against Luis Marquez from Nebraska. Also on the card was local professional sensation Manuel “Manny Lo” Lopez taking his business to Eric Hall from Durand, Michigan, promising local boxer Sevelle Hasan faced Jon Aleman in a local battle and Taylor Robinson started the crowd off in a match against Edward Schlager.

Results of the action as follows:

Sevelle Hasan (2-1) MD4 Jon Aleman (0-2); Taylor Robinson (1-0) TKO2 Edward Schlager (0-1); Manny Lopez (14-2-1) TKO3 Eric Hall (10-11-1); Junior Columbos (2-0) UD4 Luis Marquez (0-3) and Johnny Rodriguez (9-3-1) TKO2 Emilio Hernandez (4-8)

Photos: Mike Ornelas/InsideBoxing.com. To purchase photos or prints contact Mike Ornelas on facebook