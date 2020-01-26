Italy to host AIBA European Forum on February 29

(January 25, 2020) – AIBA European Continental Boxing Forum takes place in the city of Assisi, Italy on February 29. National Federations are sending confirmations to participate to this important meeting.

First AIBA Continental Forum was held on January 18, in the Panama City, Panama. In total, 38 federations attended the event leaded by AIBA Interim President Dr Mohamed Moustahsane and AIBA Marketing Commission chair Mr Umar Kremlev. Dozens of important issues were announced and put into the agenda of AIBA leadership.

As it was stated, these forums are created to unite AIBA National Federations through dialogue, to meet with all NFs presidents and general secretaries to discuss and resolve all internal and bilateral problems. The main goal as well is to discuss AIBA reforms and future of the organisation.

AIBA Interim President Dr Mohamed Moustahsane claimed he expect next Forums to be same fruitful as in Panama.

“First Forum already became a great success. Never before we were so close to our members in open dialogue and could note all the issues of continent in general and countries in particular. We are getting ready to conduct next four Forums in Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Today I can confirm the date of European event – it is scheduled on February 29th. Despite the fact Europe is doing very good with boxing development, the continent has its own issues. And we are going to discuss it and solve step by step. Also we will inform parties about reform progress and plans for future on the eve of AIBA Extraordinary Congress in March”, said Dr Moustahsane.

Dates of AIBA Forums in Oceania, Africa and Asia are to be announced soon.