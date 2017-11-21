Ivan Buchinger defends vs Khamzat Dalgiev to headline M-1 Challenge 86

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia (November 20, 2017) – M-1 Global holds one of its final events of the year on Friday night, featuring M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Ivan “Buki” Buchinger in his title defense against challenger Khamzat Dalgiev in the M-1 Challenge 86: Battle of the Narts in Ingushetia, Russia.

M-1 Challenge 86 will be streamed live from Ingushetia in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.

M-1 Challenge 86 will showcase MMA fighters from 12 different countries: Russia, USA, Slovakia, Finland, Canada, France, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Buchinger (32-5-0, M-1: 7-1-0), fighting out of Slovakia, captured his M-1 Challenge featherweight title more than three years ago, when he knocked out Tural Ragimov in the fourth round of their M-1 Challenge 52 Fight of the Night, also held in Ingushetia. Buchinger has made two title defenses, winning a five-round unanimous decision over Mansour Barnaoui at M-1 Challenge 62 on October 10, 2016, as well as in his last action this past June at M-1 Challenge 80 in China, at which he locked in a choke to defeat Timor Nagibin by fourth-round submission this past June.

After losing his pro debut, Dalgiev (9-1-0, M-1: 6-1-0), of Russia, has reeled-off nine consecutive victories to position himself as the top M-1 Global featherweight contender. In his last fight Dalgiev submitted Dragan Pesic at M-1 Challenge 79 with a heel hook and before that at M-1 Challenge 73, he earned a bonus Submission of the Night, using a choke to force Christian Holley into a second-round submission.

In the co-featured event, to be contested at a 196-pound catch-weight, Russian favorite Mikhail Ragozin (8-3-0, M-1: 2-1-0) takes on debuting M-1 Global American, Joseph “Leonidas” Henle (10-2-1, M-1: 0-0-0).

Also scheduled to fight on the M-1 Challenge 86 main card are Finnish lightweight Aleksi Mantykivi (10-4-0, M-1: 0-0-0) vs. Russian Bashir Gagiev (5-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Canadian bantamweight Chris “The Greek Assassin” Kelades (11-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0), also making his M-1 Global debut, vs. Russian Oleg Lichkovakha (8-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), and Brazilian featherweight Diego Davella (18-6-1, M-1: 1-1-1) vs. Busurmankut Abdibait Uulu (8-2-1, M-1: 0-0-1), of Kyrgyzstan.

The loaded preliminary card has Russian lightweight Lom-Ali Nalgiev (14-5-0, M-1: 5-0-0) vs. Brazilian Rubenilton “Rubinho” Pereira (17-5-0, M-1: 1-2-0), veteran Ukrainian welterweight Alexander “Iron Capture” Butenko (44-12-3, M-1: 10-1-1) vs. Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov (18-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0), of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan heavyweight Zaur Gadzhibabyev (5-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0) vs. Russian Nikolay Savilov (10-2-0, M-1: 3-0-0), and Russian featherweight Adam Gagiev (3-2-1, M-1: 2-1-0) vs. Soso “Stechkin” Nizharadze (4-4-0, M-1: 1-0-0), of Georgia.