Jackson England Sparring Former World Champion TJ Doheny Ahead Of March 6 Outing

(January 26, 2020) – Rising Australian Featherweight standout Jackson England has been sparring alongside world class company, as the Australasian Champion has been working alongside former IBF World Champion TJ Doheny.

Mike Altamura and MTK Global guides Doheny put on one of the best fights of 2019 against unified world champion Danny Roman, and England has been working alongside the Irish 122 pound standout in preparation for their respective outings.

England opened up about sparring with Doheny. He said, “Sparring TJ is fantastic. It is a great experience for myself and I’m really grateful to TJ and his team for giving me the opportunity to work with him ahead of my next fight.

“I firmly believe I have all the potential to get to world level, so training alongside former world champions like TJ Doheny is only helping me progress as a fighter.

“The sparring has been world class learning for me. I’ve learned so much from this work and I’m excited to take these learning experiences into my next fight.”

England, who is guided by Australian boxing honcho Tony Tolj, returns on March 6 on Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome event in Metro City, Perth.

England discussed his plans for March 6 and beyond, “I am really excited to be back in action on March 6 and thank you to Tony Tolj for getting me back in action.

“I want to show off the improvements I’ve made in camp first and foremost. I believe I am getting better all the time and I want to show that and that I’m ready for more titles in 2020.

“I want to win more titles in 2020 so I need to put on a top class show to make people want to see me in titles fights next. That’s what I want in 2020 so I want to put on a career best performance on March 6 to make sure I can get these title fights.