James ‘Buddy’ Mcgirt Jr. Set To Fight On The Same Weekend His World Champion Father Is Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame

(May 30, 2019) – The biggest weekend in boxing is bringing all of the boxing legends out to Turning Stone Resort Casino on June 7th for the 30th anniversary of the International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend. Outside of the ring will consist of almost a week long of phenomenal events with some of boxing’s biggest stars. However, inside the ring, legacy’s will grow, some attempting to fill the footsteps of their famous fathers.

When JAMES “BUDDY” MCGIRT JR. (27-3-1 14KO’s) laces up his gloves on June 7th, an extra presence will be in the air. In the co-feature,McGirt Jr. will be facing undefeated Frenchman DAVID PAPOT (22-0 3KO’s), for the WBA Intercontinental & WBO International Middleweight Titles. In a sport that is the king of drama and storylines, it is fitting that McGirt Jr. is the son of “BUDDY” MCGIRT (73-6-1 48KO’s), storied multi-weight world champion and the first ever World Champ hailing from Long Island, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame after watching his son attempt to honor that induction.

Hailing from Brentwood, Long Island, McGirt Sr. made his pro-debut in 1982, working his way to a 38-1-1 record, before squaring off with Frankie Warren in 1988, at the Memorial Coliseum, in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Buddy won the IBF World Super Lightweight Title by TKO. Three years later, in 1991 McGirt challenged multi-time world champion Simon Brown, defeating him by unanimous decision for the WBC World Welterweight Title, his second world title.

On June 7th, James McGirt Jr. will be fighting in front of his father, as McGirt Sr. will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on the same weekend. McGirt has had success at the Middleweight division and hopes to add both vacant belts to his trophy case, on a path to become the second world champion bearing the name James “Buddy” McGirt.

The highly anticipated main event showcases 6-time world champion, ZAB “SUPER” JUDAH (Brooklyn, NY 44-9 30KO’s) against New York knockout artist, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (23-1 19KO’s) for the NABA Super Lightweight Title. Judah, the last undisputed welterweight king, looks to add to his hall of fame worthy legacy, in search for another title shot at the super lightweight division. Seldin has hall of fame power in both hands. A win against a world class fighter like Judah will put Seldin right in the thick of the title chase of the super lightweight division. Both fighters know that the winner is likely to get a shot at the World Championship.

Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to mingle with some of the biggest names in boxing, including boxing VIPs and Hall of Famers. Turning Stone will offer a unique boxing fan experience for guests who purchase tickets for the June 7thJudah vs. Seldin fight. For $50 (plus the purchase of a ticket), guests will receive access to the Boxing Hall of Fame Lounge, where boxing VIPs will be socializing throughout the night.

Tickets for Judah vs. Seldin are now available at the Turning Stone Box Office in person or by calling 315.361.7469 and 12:00 p.m. online at Ticketmaster. Prices start at only $35, with ringside seats available for $89 and $75