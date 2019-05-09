Janelson Figueroa Bocachica shines in Bethlehem, Pa.

NEW YORK (May 6, 2019) –Hot welterweight prospect Janelson Figueroa Bocachica remained perfect by stopping veteran Gabor Gorbics after three rounds of their scheduled eight-round welterweight bout in a fight that took place this past Friday night at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center.

Bocachica boxed very nicely in the opening frame. Towards the end of round two, Bocachca landed a hard left on the face that had the nose of Gorbics leaking from his nostrils.

Bocachica continued to land hard shots to the face of Gorbics that further facilitated blood from the nose of Gorbics, and the fight was stopped in between rounds three and four.

With the win, the 20 year-old Bocachica raises his mark to 14-0 with 10 knockouts.

The Detroit native is managed by Split-T Management and is promoted by King’s Promotions and Fist of Legends.