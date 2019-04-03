Jason Moloney and Tony Tolj react to Cris Paulino victory



TWEEDS HEAD, AUSTRALIA (April 4, 2019) – Jason Moloney continued to prove that he is one of the hottest talents in the Bantamweight division, as he destructively dismantled the tough Cris Paulino in 5 rounds last Saturday evening in Tweets Head, Australia.

This was the first time that Paulino had been stopped in this fashion down at Bantamweight, with Vic Darchinyan stopping him at Super Bantamweight. Moloney gave an assessment on his performance which saw him regain his WBA Oceania Bantamweight title.

The Smooth One said, “I felt I boxed well on Saturday night and I was delighted to be back in the ring. I’ve not really stopped training after the Rodriguez fight and that controversial loss has made me a better fighter and I felt that I showed I am a world level fighter in my performance last Saturday evening.

“I have been working on things in the gym with Angelo and I was able to pull those off in the fight and I showed I have multiple dimensions to my game, and that’s what you need at the top level.”

Moloney now has his sights set on another world title fight and is ranked highly in all of the governing bodies. The Melbourne native opened up about what he wants now after defeating the game Cris Paulino, “I want another crack at the world title. I have a great team who I believe can make that happen but that is what I want. I feel I beat Rodriguez and most people believed I did so now I want to go out and prove I am the best Bantamweight in the world and I am ready to fight anyone for a world title.”

Moloney’s manager Tony Tolj, who has just been named WBA Oceania manager of the year, added, “Jason did exactly what we expected him to do on Saturday night. He is a class act and he has shown he is a top draw world level fighter.

“For me, the next step is definitely world titles, and my plan is to ensure Jason and brother Andrew are both world champions before the year is out.”