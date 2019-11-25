Jason Moloney reacts to victory over Dixon Flores, eyes winner of Solis Rigondeaux

(November 24, 2019) – Jason Moloney continued to show why he is a world champion in waiting as he put on another destructive display as he defended his WBA Oceania Bantamweight title in a systematic style on the undercard of brother Andrew’s successful world title clash against Elton Dharry.

Flores, who was known to be a tough game fighter on arrival, was taken apart by Moloney in a fight that was all over in the second round, with ‘The Smooth One’ producing a monstrous knockout. The Australian bantamweight opened up about his victory on the co feature of brother Andrew’s world title clash.

He said, “Firstly I have to thank my manager Tony Tolj and the promoters of the event Danny Green and Top Rank for getting me this opportunity to box on my brother’s world title clash which was a very special thing to do and I am very thankful for that.

“I was happy with the performance as it was another early night. I believe I am winning early in fights because of the training and sparring I am doing with the likes of Bruno Tarimo, Billel Dib and my brother Andrew under the guidance of Angelo. This is what is getting me to the levels that I am at and that I can produce performances like this when the likes of ESPN+ are recording because that brings a whole different type of pressure to any event.”

Moloney is ranked highly in the WBA and appeared to be on the grasp of a world title fight, however, the WBA has ordered mandatory challenger Liberado Solis to clash with Cuban superstar Guillermo Rigondeaux. The one-time world title challenger gave his take on the Solis Rigondeaux clash and what he has in his sights for the future.

The Australian said, “I was hoping that it was me who would have been given the call to fight Solis for the title but that’s boxing you learn to live with it and move on. Of course, I would like to fight the winner and that is my realistic aim going forward. I have been in the WBA ratings a long time and I hope that soon I will get a shot at the title.

“Solis is a great fighter but if Rigondeaux still has that magic left I would expect him to emerge with the win. I would fight Rigondeaux myself if I was given the opportunity. I just want the big fights and want to box wherever I am told to by my manager Tony Tolj and my promoters Top Rank. Hopefully, my next outing will be in the United States and I can show my skills off to a new international market.”