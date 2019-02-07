Jason ‘The Smooth One’ Moloney Returns March 30

February 7, 2019 – World rated Bantamweight Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney returns to the ring on March 30 at the Seagulls Stadium in Tweeds Heads, NSW Australia.

Moloney, who dropped a very controversial decision in the World Boxing Super Series against IBF World Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez, will be looking to bounce back in style as he takes on the challenge of highly rated WBA Asia Champion Cris Paulino over 10 rounds.

Moloney discusses his World Boxing Super Series experience and his upcoming WBA Oceania title defence against Paulino.

The World title challenger said, “I absolutely loved being involved in the WBSS. Obviously we didn’t the result we wanted which was devastating but to represent Australia in the biggest tournament in world boxing and to fight for a world title was very special and something I will never forget.

To lose a split decision by just one round was heartbreaking but I believed I showed that I belong at the top of the division. I learnt a lot from this fight, I’m even hungrier and I just can’t wait for another chance at a World Title”.

Moloney continued, “Cris Paulino is a very solid fighter who I believe will provide a solid test and certainly come here to win. This is a big opportunity for Cris to come here and try to take my WBA world #3 ranking so I’m training extremely hard to make sure that doesn’t happen”

The Bantamweight division is buzzing at the movement, and Moloney will be primed for another shot at the World title with a victory at the Seagulls Club.

The Smooth One opened up about his plans for 2019.

Moloney said, “I have my sights set on the winner of the WBSS, the WBC Champion- Nordine Oubaali or the WBA Interim Champion- Reymart Gaballo. These are all fights which I’m confident I can win. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get my chance and to become World Champion!”

Manager Tony Tolj gave his take on the March 30 Promotion and his plans for Moloney going forward.

He said, “We have a great card full of WBA title fights that include WBA World #10 Billel “Baby Face” Dib defending his WBA Oceania Title and “The Captain Kerry Foley contesting WBA & WBC regional titles in our block buster card as well as a stacked undercard as part of our Boxing Mania 5 event.

“It’s going to be a massive event, and Jason Moloney is looking explosive in the gym. He has gone to a new level and I’m confident on him making a statement on March 30 and the World Championships will come!”

Tickets available on Monday from megatix.com.au