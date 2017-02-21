Jason Wilnis Vs Simon Marcus Trilogy Fight Headlines

AMSTERDAM – Following a sold out show last April, the world’s premier kickboxing league touches down at Denmark’s Forum Copenhagen once again for GLORY 40 Copenhagen and GLORY 40 SuperFight Series on Saturday, April 29.

Middleweight world champion Jason “Psycho” Wilnis (30-6-1, 8 KO) headlines GLORY 40 Copenhagen, returning to the ring quickly after a back-and-forth battle with challenger Israel Adesanya at GLORY 37 Los Angeles less than one month ago.

The opponent is one that Wilnis knows well, having faced Canada’s Simon “The ONE” Marcus (45-3-2, 24 KO) twice previously, splitting the pair of bouts. Heading into the rubber match of this trilogy fight, Marcus is the No.1 contender after losing his title to Wilnis in a shocking upset at GLORY 33 New Jersey in September.

Danish lightweight Niclas “The Destroyer” Larsen (40-7-1, 20 KO) is expected to compete in the GLORY 40 Copenhagen co-headline bout.

In order to determine the next challenger for the middleweight crown, four contenders will square off in a one-night tournament at GLORY 40 Copenhagen.

On one side of the tournament bracket, Brazilian brawler Alex ‘Po Atan’ Pereira (20-5, 11 KO) faces Sweden’s Burim Rama (30-12-1, 14 KO), while Dutch-Tunisian Yousri Belgaroui (20-3, 10 KO), ranked No. 4, faces Agron Preteni (20-4-1, 5 KO) of Croatia in the other semifinal bout.

The middleweight that successfully navigates the tournament will be booked in a fight with the division champion – Wilnis or Marcus – at a later date.

The current card for GLORY 40 Copenhagen can be found below:

GLORY 40 Copenhagen

Middleweight World Title Headline Bout: Jason Wilnis vs. Simon Marcus

Lightweight Co-Headline Bout: Niclas Larsen vs. TBA

Middleweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Middleweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Alex Pereira vs. Burim Rama

Middleweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Agron Preteni

GLORY 40 Copenhagen airs live on ESPN2 Saturday, April 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

Taking place earlier in the evening, GLORY 40 SuperFight Series will showcase a light heavyweight world title bout and the organization’s top talent, including Danish lightweight Mohammed “The Desert Storm” El-Mir (113-22, 33 KO) against an opponent to be named later.

Fighting out of France and ranked No. 9 at light heavyweight, Freddy “Crazy Horse” Kemayo (65-23-1, 45 KO) meets 19-year-old Morrocan newcomer Imad Hadar (19-0, 7 KO). Plus, No. 4 ranked Josh Jauncey (25-8, 14 KO) takes on fellow lightweight Antonio “Tornado” Gomez (50-7-2, 29 KO) of Spain.

The current card for GLORY 40 SuperFight Series can be found below:

GLORY 40 SuperFight Series

Light Heavyweight World Title Headline Bout: TBD vs. TBA

Lightweight Bout: Mohammed El-Mir vs. TBA

Light Heavyweight Bout: Freddy Kemayo vs. Imad Hadar

Lightweight Bout: Josh Janucey vs. Antonio Gomez

GLORY 40 SuperFight Series streams live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Additional bouts for both GLORY 40 Copenhagen and GLORY 40 SuperFight Series will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 40 Copenhagen and GLORY 40 SuperFight Series are now available for purchase at billetlugen.dk.