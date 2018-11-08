Jesse Angel Hernandez Enters the World Rankings

(November 8, 2018) – Super bantamweight action hero Jesse Angel Hernandez has entered the IBF’s world rankings at #14 and is now gunning for their champion, Australia via Ireland’s

TJ Doheny.

In the last year and a half, Hernandez (12-1, 7 KOs), a southpaw from Fort Worth, Texas, has turned in three sensational Showtime-televised performances.

In August 2017, he stopped then-undefeated Russian Vladimir Tikhonov in five rounds. Then in November 2017, he took the undefeated 0 of Batlimore’s Glenn Dezurn via unanimous decision. Finally, Hernandez cemented his status as a TV favorite with a thrilling split decision over the very game Ernesto Garza III in January of this year.

27-year-old Hernandez says he’s happy with his career trajectory, working with promoter Dmitriy Salita.

“The plan has always been to fight for a world title and become a world champion!” said Hernandez. “I beat several top-rated and world-rated contenders already and if I need to beat some more before I get my shot, it’s no problem. Knowing that I’ve cracked the top 15 lets me know that we are headed in the right direction and my time is coming. Whoever it is I fight, I know that I must be 100 percent ready. There are no easy fights at this level and I will continue to show that I am the best super bantamweight in the world.”

His promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says that Hernandez will have a great 2019.

“Jesse is one of the best and most exciting fighters in the super bantamweight division. His aggressive, exciting style and world-class body punching make him a real attraction in this environment. Jesse is a Mexican American with a growing fan base. The sky is the limit for him next year.”