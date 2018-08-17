Jon Fernandez To Face Fellow 130-Pound Prospect O’shaquie Foster

NEW YORK (August 16, 2018) – Undefeated super featherweight prospect Jon Fernandez will face O’Shaquie Foster in the main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader on Friday, September 21 live on SHOWTIME® at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT from Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

The telecast, headlined by two ShoBox veterans, is the first of back-to-back ShoBox: The New Generation telecasts on Fridays in September. The following week, September 28, will mark the sixth telecast in 2018 of the popular developmental series that has produced 77 world champions including the likes of Errol Spence Jr. and Deontay Wilder.

The event, promoted by DiBella Entertainment, is likely to see knockout stoppages, with six prospects boasting a combined record of 68-2-1 and 47 KOs.

“I’m thrilled to promote what will be an exciting edition of ShoBox: The New Generation, on Friday, September 21, at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This tripleheader features WBC Silver champion Fernandez, one of the hottest prospects in boxing, facing Foster, a tough Texan trained by the renowned Bobby Benton. The co-feature will be explosive while it lasts between Gonzalez, a New England knockout artist newly signed to DiBella Entertainment, and Ramos, an all-action pressure fighter from Spain promoted by Sergio Martinez. One of Brooklyn’s finest prospects, Ferrer will open the telecast against fellow unbeaten Ortiz, a stablemate of world champion Tevin Farmer from Philadelphia. I’m grateful to ShoBox Executive Producer Gordon Hall and SHOWTIME for continuing to provide a platform to showcase these top prospects.”

The powerful Fernandez (16-0, 14 KOs), a prospect from Bilbao, Spain co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and MaravillaBox Promotions, will be making his third ShoBox appearance when he faces Foster (13-2, 8 KOs) in the 10-round main event contested at 130 pounds.

In a battle of two featherweights packing punching power, Worcester, Massachusetts’ Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (10-0, 9 KOs) will take on Carlos Ramos (9-0, 6 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder. Rounding out the tripleheader, Wesley Ferrer (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y., collides with undefeated lightweight prospect Steven Ortiz (8-0, 3 KOs) in the eight-round telecast opener.

Tickets for the event are priced at $60 for ringside, $40 for floor seats and $30 for general admission. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24 and can be purchased online at www.firelakearena.com.

JON FERNANDEZ vs. O’SHAQUIE FOSTER – 10-Round Super Featherweight Bout

Fernandez, the protégé of former unified middleweight world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez, scored two sensational knockouts on ShoBox in 2017, stopping Ernesto Garza in the third round and knocking out Juan Reyes with a highlight-reel right hook. VIDEO: https://youtu.be/IC2HRJqxa-Q

Making a name for himself as one of the best prospects in the sport, “Jonfer” has knocked out 14 consecutive opponents. The 5’11” Spaniard, who holds an 88 percent knockout ratio, is traveling to the U.S. for the fourth time with an eye on a statement victory.

“O’Shaquie Foster is a very good fighter and although he was the underdog he put on a great performance by beating Frankie Alba in his last fight,” Fernandez said. “This is a big fight for both of us. I’m grateful to Lou DiBella for this opportunity to again show why I’m one of the best prospects in boxing.”

Fernandez, ranked WBC No. 10 at 130 pounds, won the vacant WBC Youth World Super Featherweight Title in 2016 and the vacant WBC Silver Super Featherweight Title in 2017. The former amateur standout, who landed on the ESPN Top Prospects of 2017 list, is currently trained by Tinín Rodríguez in Madrid.

O’Shaquie Foster, of Orange, Texas, is making his fourth appearance on ShoBox, last appearing on the series in July 2016. Since falling to Rolando Chinea in a close split-decision in that ShoBox appearance, Foster has bounced back with three consecutive victories, including a majority-decision victory over veteran Frank De Alba last time out in April.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Foster. “I know how good Fernandez is and how well thought of he is, but once we get in the ring, I’ll show the world that I’m a future world champion. I’ve been in training and will be ready for victory on September 21.”

A highly decorated amateur standout who compiled a record of 162-18, the 24-year-old Foster advanced to the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials where he lost to once-beaten professional prospect, Joseph “Jo-Jo” Diaz. Before that, Foster was a 2010 PAL National Champion, a five-time Ringside National Champion and two-time National Junior Golden Gloves Champion.

IRVIN GONZALEZ JR. vs. CARLOS RAMOS – Eight-Round Featherweight Bout

A 22-year-old from Worcester, Mass., Gonzalez turned pro in 2016 after a standout amateur career where he compiled a 90-15 record. He was a 2015 New England Golden Gloves champion and qualified for the 2016 Olympic trials.

Gonzalez, who will be making his ShoBox debut, has knocked out all but one of his professional opponents. He scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Raul Lopez and a body shot knockout of previously undefeated Marlon Olea in back-to-back bouts in 2017.

“This is an opportunity to show the world what I’ve been working my whole life for,” Gonzalez said. “With hard work anything is possible and I will show on September 21 that I have what it takes to become a world champion. This is just the next step for me. I’m entering and leaving the ring with an undefeated record.”

Undefeated featherweight prospect Carlos Ramos, born in Ecuador but fighting out of Madrid, Spain, has compiled a perfect record of 9-0 with six knockouts. The 22-year-old southpaw will be making his U.S. debut against a serious step-up in competition in the undefeated Gonzalez.

Ramos, also under the tutelage of Sergio Martinez, fought on the undercard of Jon Fernandez’s WBC Silver title bout in September 2017, outpointing Lesther Cantillano. Relatively unknown stateside, the young Spanish prospect will be looking to make a splash in his U.S. debut.

“I’m excited to fight in America for the first time and face Irvin Gonzalez,” said Ramos. “I know he’s a big puncher and has a lot of knockouts but all the great sparring I’ve had has built my confidence for a fight like this. I’m sharper than ever and ready to hand him his first loss.”

WESLEY FERRER vs. STEVEN ORTIZ – Eight-Round LIGHTWEIGHT Bout

Ferrer, a Brooklyn, N.Y. native, will be making his ShoBox television debut in his first fight of 2018. The skilled lightweight has started his professional career unbeaten through his first 13 fights, and will be facing his second consecutive undefeated opponent. In December 2017, Ferrer, who is trained by his father Mateo De La Cruz, fought to a hotly contested draw with Will Madera in Times Square.

“This is exactly the fight I need against another undefeated prospect so that I can show how good I am,” said Ferrer. “This is my first fight of 2018, my first on ShoBox and hopefully the first of many big wins.”

An accomplished amateur boxer in New York City, Ferrer was a two-time New York Golden

Gloves champion, 2012 New York Amateur Boxing champion and New York City Metro Tournament champion, as well as a participant at the 2013 National Golden Gloves.

Steven Ortiz, signed to Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing, has made a name for himself in Philadelphia, winning five straight bouts in his hometown. Last time out, Ortiz registered an impressive second round knockout of Joshua Davis, sending his opponent to the canvas three times. Compiling a record of 45-5 as an amateur, Ortiz is a five-time Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Champion and National Silver Gloves Winner.

“I am excited to show my talents on ShoBox and promise to bring an exciting fight against Wesley Ferrer,” Ortiz said. “The world is going to see the new face of the lightweight division on Sept. 21. I can’t wait to show everyone who Steven Ortiz is.”