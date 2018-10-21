Kali Reis TKO’s Szilvia Szabados

New York, (October 20th, 2018) – Former three-time world champion, and Native Warrior, KALI REIS (now 15-7-1 5KO’s) was back in action on Thursday night at a private event at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C., taking on tough Hungarian, SZILVIA SZABADOS (now 18-13 9KO’s).

Reis boxing skill was on full display, as she attacked the body and the head landing at will. After dominating the entirety of the first five rounds of the sixth round fight, Reis wanted to leave a statement, and that she did.

Within the first minute of the final round, Reis landed a vicious three punch combination, finishing with a flush left hand to the temple of Szabados that dropped the Hungarian in a heap. After Szabados regained her footing, Reis went on the attack, landing another crushing left hand, causing the ref to call a stop to the action at the 1:30 mark in the sixth round.

Kali Reis now has her sights set on a rematch with undisputed women’s champion Cecilia Braekhus, after their electrifying bout in May on the undercard of GGG Martirosyan on HBO. After knocking down the undisputed champion Braekhus for the first time in her professional career, Braekhus received the victory, to the displeasure of the crowd, and many of those watching at home. During the post fight interview with, Max Kellerman, the fans were still booing the decision and Braekhus wisely and bravely said she would give Reis a deserved rematch. Reis now wonders if Braekhus just said that to quiet the fans or will she bravely give everyone the anxiously awaited rematch?