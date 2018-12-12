Kalvin Henderson Establishes Himself as a Player in the Super Middleweight Division

Beverly Hills, Calif. (December 11, 2018) – This past Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, undefeated super middleweight Kalvin “Hot Sauce” Henderson announced himself to the super middleweight elite by stopping hometown favorite Brandon Robinson in round seven of a scheduled 10-round bout that headlined a King’s Promotions card.

Henderson diversified up his attack between boxing and mixing it up on the inside that not only opened cuts over both eyes, but closed the left eye of Robinson to completely shut.

Henderson registered a knockdown in round round five, and then knocked Robinson to the canvas twice in round seven, before the fight was halted at 2:08.

“We came in with a gameplan. We knew the guy would be strong and he is the hometown favorite. We stuck to the gameplan. It didn’t go exactly how we wanted to, but we got the win,” said Henderson. “I knew it was close, but when I dropped him, I could see his face change, his emotions, and I saw his aggression change. In round seven we caught him and hurt him, I knew that I had to get right on him. I knew if I took my time, and picked my shots, it was over with. We are ready. We showed everybody what we already knew.”

“Kalvin showed the the world what I already knew about him when I signed him out of the amateurs, he has the heart, desire and will of a champion,” said Henderson’s manger, Shane Shapiro of No Limit Mindset LLC. When I presented him the fight against a top 15 opponent in his hometown, Kalvin took the fight within 10 seconds and told me it didn’t matter where they fought. I also believe Kalvin’s trainer Kevin Lightburn deserves a lot of credit for his beautiful game plan. With this win I plan on pushing Kalvin on TV in 2019 and with Marshall Kauffman experience as a promoter, I believe the future is very bright for Kalvin Henderson”